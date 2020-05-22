 Skip to content
(BBC)   Is it time to stop giving carers the clap? Use protection when having sex with front line workers, people   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
24
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Send your virgin daughters, they'll be safe as we're too tired to do anything
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the paycheck signing class claps with pay raises.  Oh, no, couldn't do that no.  But let's bang on some pots and crap instead.  Maybe another jet flyover!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Howe - Clap
Youtube 1KN2qvtosmM
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: [scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x616]


Can't spend actual money on them though, we don't do that. Money goes to rich people, any suggestion other than that is socialisims and therefore HERESY!
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a now retired front line worker I was going to chime in, but nijika and cyberspacedout have covered it nicely. Thank you.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It jumped right up and grabbed my meat".

/ good old Frank
 
PangolinPatientZero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay more? More PPE? Free couseling and treatment for covid related physical and mental health issues? Nah...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a new company shirt that says Hero in the spot where a name tag would go if I wore one.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat where we just call everyone "heroes" without doing a goddamn thing for them is genuinely despicable in how obviously insincere it is.

We're not clapping for them, we're clapping to make ourselves feel better about sitting on the sidelines while other people endure all of the risk.

If someone calls you a "hero" for bagging groceries, it's because they're willing to let you die for their convenience.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said the public had "shown our appreciation" and it was now up to ministers to "reward" key workers.

Whoa whoa whoa. We haven't just been clapping. We've been sending thoughts and prayers in abundance!
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PangolinPatientZero: Pay more? More PPE? Free couseling and treatment for covid related physical and mental health issues? Nah...
[Fark user image 850x478]


China White Tea: This shiat where we just call everyone "heroes" without doing a goddamn thing for them is genuinely despicable in how obviously insincere it is.

We're not clapping for them, we're clapping to make ourselves feel better about sitting on the sidelines while other people endure all of the risk.

If someone calls you a "hero" for bagging groceries, it's because they're willing to let you die for their convenience.


Check this out, it made a lot of my coworkers as well as myself cry when we saw it. We're farking fed up with the stupidity, and the second wave hasn't hit yet.

https://www.mtlblog.com/people/canada​/​qc/montreal/montreal-park-gatherings-l​eads-local-nurse-to-post-tearful-video​
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

China White Tea: This shiat where we just call everyone "heroes" without doing a goddamn thing for them is genuinely despicable in how obviously insincere it is.

We're not clapping for them, we're clapping to make ourselves feel better about sitting on the sidelines while other people endure all of the risk.

If someone calls you a "hero" for bagging groceries, it's because they're willing to let you die for their convenience.


I said before but I don't care for calling people hero's for doing their jobs. I didn't like it when we did it for soldier, firefighters, and cops and I don't like it now. I'm not going to deny that theses jobs can be dangerous and require skill and at times determination and bravery but that doesn't make you a hero for doing them. When a nurse does their job they aren't doing it because they love people and want to help they are doing it because it pays them money. Maybe they got into the profession because they wanted to help people but i guarantee if we stopped paying the vast majority of them would stop working. A hero is someone who goes above and beyond the expected, we all expect a doctor to try to save a sick person but we don't expect them to run into a burning building.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: cyberspacedout: [scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x616]

Can't spend actual money on them though, we don't do that. Money goes to rich people, any suggestion other than that is socialisims and therefore HERESY!


You didn't read the article did you.   This story is about the NHS, which is already a socialized institution.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why do the nurses get all the glory. I'm at work right now, so why don't you farkers start a slow-clap for ME? Go on, I'll wait here, all heroically and shiat.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anenu:

I said before but I don't care for calling people hero's for doing their jobs. I didn't like it when we did it for soldier, firefighters, and cops and I don't like it now. I'm not going to deny that theses jobs can be dangerous

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReAnimator [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fun fact about the Clap, once you get the medicine to clear it up, it's done in 2 weeks.

So with this global lock down, with most people staying at home and not hooking up with random people, we could have as a society eradicated the clap.

We're already trying to beat this one thing, might as well get a freebie thrown in, but we can't have nice things.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Smoking GNU: cyberspacedout: [scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x616]

Can't spend actual money on them though, we don't do that. Money goes to rich people, any suggestion other than that is socialisims and therefore HERESY!

You didn't read the article did you.   This story is about the NHS, which is already a socialized institution.


Ahh. Well, yes. You are correct there.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How was I to know that she'd been shuffled before?

Said she'd never had a royal flush - but I should have known....
From the tattoo on her left leg, and garter on her right

She had the card to bring me down,
If she played it right...
 
Animatronik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MBooda: Anenu:

I said before but I don't care for calling people hero's for doing their jobs. I didn't like it when we did it for soldier, firefighters, and cops and I don't like it now. I'm not going to deny that theses jobs can be dangerous

[Fark user image 850x479]
[Fark user image 500x499]


Aw, youve been saving that up, havent you? Its cute.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ReAnimator: Fun fact about the Clap, once you get the medicine to clear it up, it's done in 2 weeks.

So with this global lock down, with most people staying at home and not hooking up with random people, we could have as a society eradicated the clap.

We're already trying to beat this one thing, might as well get a freebie thrown in, but we can't have nice things.


Antibiotic-Resistant Gonorrhea:
https://www.cdc.gov/std/gonorrhea/arg​/​default.htm
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC6461120/https://www.who.int/n​ews-room/detail/0​7-07-2017-antibiotic-resistant-gonorrh​oea-on-the-rise-new-drugs-needed
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Is it time to stop giving carers the clap?"

This is why I stopped caring a long time ago.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The clapping is supposed to allow people who aren't in position to financially reward essential workers, to try to raise their spirits.While I'd love to help financially, however I'm just holding on (and that's only true because credit card payments have been frozen). Also, I DO vote for people who try to help. What can those of us who are poor and powerless do to help?

/not in a big city where this is happening.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

