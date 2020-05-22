 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   England: Hey, let's reopen public beaches but keep public restrooms closed, what could possibly go wrong?   (nydailynews.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People shiatting on the beach? Checks article. Yup. People shiatting on the beach.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This lopsided approach is happening in a lot of places--opening parks, lakes, etc. but keeping the restrooms closed.

/not like human waste ever caused an epidemic, right?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey,   Saves Toilet Paper

Shiat on the beach,   Shiat in the Shower

Same diff
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trailer Park Boys - Bubbles explains piss jugs
Youtube D0u6Lb6RCz4
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fish love it
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's the problem with drive ins. Sounds good, until all those people watching movies in their own cars have to go pee.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AliceBToklasLives: People shiatting on the beach? Checks article. Yup. People shiatting on the beach.


It sounds like these people shiat their pants, since underwear was abandoned.
 
