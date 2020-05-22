 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   The Governor of Washington State should be arrested for acting "in treason and sedition against me" says barber shop owner, in today's entry in "Man who has no idea what words mean speaks out"   (kiro7.com) divider line
48
    More: Facepalm, American people, Security, arrest of the Governor, security of the American people, governor, sacred trust, direction of Gov. Inslee, final warning  
•       •       •

806 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The needs of the many outweigh the needs of assholes wantin' to prettify their locks

I never knew rural hill people were so concerned about their appearance!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was a Derpfest at an intersection the other day in the small town I live in.  I yelled at them out the window to fark off and go back home.

Headshaking.  We're supposed to be the good guys up here in WA and we have childish idiots who rival Hair Furor in their arrogant stupidity.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Good for this guy," noted customer Travis Frateau. "We live in America and it's a free country and you should be able to take risk at your own risk."

Spoken like a true individualist of 1.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd believe the covid warnings a lot more if we suddenly had an increase in these assholes dying

/It's not working
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.


While you're not wrong, this guy is in Snohomish.  (That's almost directly north of Redmond, N-NE of Seattle, in Western Washington for those unfamiliar).
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Washington could be easily split at the Cascades watershed line. The eastern 3/4 of the old state would become North West Virginia.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkPanda: Washington could be easily split at the Cascades watershed line. The eastern 3/4 of the old state would become North West Virginia.


Go outside Seattle or any liberal city here and it's North West Virginia, especially out in the trees.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.

While you're not wrong, this guy is in Snohomish.  (That's almost directly north of Redmond, N-NE of Seattle, in Western Washington for those unfamiliar).


Isn't Snohomish a relatively affluent area, or is it mostly an older population? I live around Tacoma, but I'm not native to Washington.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Bootleg: pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.

While you're not wrong, this guy is in Snohomish.  (That's almost directly north of Redmond, N-NE of Seattle, in Western Washington for those unfamiliar).

Isn't Snohomish a relatively affluent area, or is it mostly an older population? I live around Tacoma, but I'm not native to Washington.


I.. Um... don't exactly know. I know a lot of Tech workers live in the Snohomish area, but there seems like there's a lot of the pre-tech boom people living around there, too.

/Actually live just east, in Monroe/Sultan.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: pxlboy: Bootleg: pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.

While you're not wrong, this guy is in Snohomish.  (That's almost directly north of Redmond, N-NE of Seattle, in Western Washington for those unfamiliar).

Isn't Snohomish a relatively affluent area, or is it mostly an older population? I live around Tacoma, but I'm not native to Washington.

I.. Um... don't exactly know. I know a lot of Tech workers live in the Snohomish area, but there seems like there's a lot of the pre-tech boom people living around there, too.

/Actually live just east, in Monroe/Sultan.


Snohomish is an old skool conservative Dem enclave/bedroom community for Everett
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: pxlboy: Bootleg: pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.

While you're not wrong, this guy is in Snohomish.  (That's almost directly north of Redmond, N-NE of Seattle, in Western Washington for those unfamiliar).

Isn't Snohomish a relatively affluent area, or is it mostly an older population? I live around Tacoma, but I'm not native to Washington.

I.. Um... don't exactly know. I know a lot of Tech workers live in the Snohomish area, but there seems like there's a lot of the pre-tech boom people living around there, too.

/Actually live just east, in Monroe/Sultan.


Upon further reflection, I was thinking of Samammish.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start mailing this guy used dildos.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Bootleg: pxlboy: Bootleg: pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.

While you're not wrong, this guy is in Snohomish.  (That's almost directly north of Redmond, N-NE of Seattle, in Western Washington for those unfamiliar).

Isn't Snohomish a relatively affluent area, or is it mostly an older population? I live around Tacoma, but I'm not native to Washington.

I.. Um... don't exactly know. I know a lot of Tech workers live in the Snohomish area, but there seems like there's a lot of the pre-tech boom people living around there, too.

/Actually live just east, in Monroe/Sultan.

Upon further reflection, I was thinking of Samammish.


Samammish/Issaquah generally struck me as very affluent areas, yes. I wouldn't say older, though.

/Rented there for several years.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole deal is like Burning Man for old, angry white people.

I just listened to one of our sales guys blast a poor Hispanic guy, who is only in the office to do some electrical work, with a 20 min tirade against the deep state which includes the state trooper who pulled him over yesterday.

Don't let them tell you they don't love this shiat.
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.


I haven't lived there in 34 years yet the sheer amount of hate pouring into my phone from that area finally triggered me to give up on FB altogether.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"YEAH, I'M DRINKING BARBICIDE TO FIGHT OFF THE COVID - WHAT OF IT??????"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We live in America and it's a free country and you should be able to take risk at your own risk.

Fark yeah!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite is when the Covidiots invoke Communism.

You dumbasses have no idea what Communism is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: [Fark user image 800x450]

"YEAH, I'M DRINKING BARBICIDE TO FIGHT OFF THE COVID - WHAT OF IT??????"


Hey! You show that man a little respect!
He had 37 confirmed kills.
In a Saigon whorehouse.
In 2007.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: [Fark user image image 800x450]

"YEAH, I'M DRINKING BARBICIDE TO FIGHT OFF THE COVID - WHAT OF IT??????"


That guy has snipped a few ears.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me: (don't be a stereotype, pleeaase don't let it be a stereotype....)

(Clicks link)

Me: "SONUVABIATCH"!1
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: There was a Derpfest at an intersection the other day in the small town I live in.  I yelled at them out the window to fark off and go back home.

Headshaking.  We're supposed to be the good guys up here in WA and we have childish idiots who rival Hair Furor in their arrogant stupidity.


You're braver than me. I don't have enough body armor to do that around here.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: [Fark user image 800x450]

"YEAH, I'M DRINKING BARBICIDE TO FIGHT OFF THE COVID - WHAT OF IT??????"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So what's his Fark handle?

I don't know how many times Farkers have used the word "treason" incorrectly.  Has to be in the thousands.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, apparently EVERYTHING bad comes from Washington state! Maybe we should quarantine this asshole from the rest of the country to make sure he's not a disguised murder hornet.

\hyperbole is fun
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: The needs of the many outweigh the needs of assholes wantin' to prettify their locks

I never knew rural hill people were so concerned about their appearance!


Classy meth dealers have a strict dress code.
 
dusty15893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.


Have you driven up the road to the Tri-Cities latey? Most of the arseholes are past the pantie twisting stage and have just stopped giving any farks. Other than bars, schools and restaurants being closed you'd never know COVID is a thing.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Skyd1v: pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.

I haven't lived there in 34 years yet the sheer amount of hate pouring into my phone from that area finally triggered me to give up on FB altogether.


I believe it. I remember driving up to Spokane with my wife (we're both pasty white). We went into a Safeway or QFC, and I remember feeling very uncomfortable and a little out of place.

I was just in shorts and a nondescript T-shirt. It was quite weird.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a poor way to get your point across, but I don't blame small business owners for being pissed off.
 
LessO2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA:
According to associates of Martin, plans are currently in place to reach out to other businesses that have defined Gov. Inslee's order, including an Arlington gym.

Impressive how the governor let others businesses define his order.

Nice proofreading.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should be pissed off at Trump for sitting around with his thumb up his ass for six weeks.  We could have been way in front of it by now.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bootleg: /Actually live just east, in Monroe/Sultan.


Oh how I wish I was driving through there today...on my way to visit my parents in Eastern Washington.  Unfortunately, I probably won't head over until 4th of July Weekend at the earliest.

/Always leave my parents house early when heading back home.
//Sitting in stop and go traffic between Index and Monroe drives me ape sh*t.
///Never again.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dusty15893: pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.

Have you driven up the road to the Tri-Cities latey? Most of the arseholes are past the pantie twisting stage and have just stopped giving any farks. Other than bars, schools and restaurants being closed you'd never know COVID is a thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size


real shame
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That's a poor way to get your point across, but I don't blame small business owners for being pissed off.


When their solution is to throw the doors open and have a few more hundred thousand dead, I lose empathy.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Bootleg: /Actually live just east, in Monroe/Sultan.

Oh how I wish I was driving through there today...on my way to visit my parents in Eastern Washington.  Unfortunately, I probably won't head over until 4th of July Weekend at the earliest.

/Always leave my parents house early when heading back home.
//Sitting in stop and go traffic between Index and Monroe drives me ape sh*t.
///Never again.


Highway 2 is a curse.  Last time I drove it was to avoid the construction closure on 90.  Still took me longer than if I had just sat and waited for the blasting to finish.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
SNOHOMISH, Wash

Wasn't this the town where some idiot fired off a cannon at a football game and cost a kid his leg, and everyone in town harassed the kid because they were worried they wouldn't get to fire the cannon no more?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magorn: SNOHOMISH, Wash

Wasn't this the town where some idiot fired off a cannon at a football game and cost a kid his leg, and everyone in town harassed the kid because they were worried they wouldn't get to fire the cannon no more?


That's the one.

I hadn't heard about the harassment...although it doesn't surprise me.
 
zang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: pxlboy: Bootleg: pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.

While you're not wrong, this guy is in Snohomish.  (That's almost directly north of Redmond, N-NE of Seattle, in Western Washington for those unfamiliar).

Isn't Snohomish a relatively affluent area, or is it mostly an older population? I live around Tacoma, but I'm not native to Washington.

I.. Um... don't exactly know. I know a lot of Tech workers live in the Snohomish area, but there seems like there's a lot of the pre-tech boom people living around there, too.

/Actually live just east, in Monroe/Sultan.


Snohomish is a hair too far away from Microsoft to be a reasonable commute - basically an hour each way at rush hour.  I think there are a lot more Boeing workers living there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Highway 2 is a curse.  Last time I drove it was to avoid the construction closure on 90.  Still took me longer than if I had just sat and waited for the blasting to finish.


That's the f*cking truth.

Even if a friend and I come over to visit my parents, and we take his car...I'm adamant that we leave Chelan before 730AM.

That's Memorial Day, Labor Day, 4th of July, and any Sunday during the summer.  At least when I come over for Christmas, I don't have to leave as early.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: My favorite is when the Covidiots invoke Communism.

You dumbasses have no idea what Communism is.


No shiat.  What we are experiencing now is fascism, not communism.
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zang: Bootleg: pxlboy: Bootleg: pxlboy: Eastern Washington has had their panties in a twist over anything the state government has done or attempted to do.

While you're not wrong, this guy is in Snohomish.  (That's almost directly north of Redmond, N-NE of Seattle, in Western Washington for those unfamiliar).

Isn't Snohomish a relatively affluent area, or is it mostly an older population? I live around Tacoma, but I'm not native to Washington.

I.. Um... don't exactly know. I know a lot of Tech workers live in the Snohomish area, but there seems like there's a lot of the pre-tech boom people living around there, too.

/Actually live just east, in Monroe/Sultan.

Snohomish is a hair too far away from Microsoft to be a reasonable commute - basically an hour each way at rush hour.  I think there are a lot more Boeing workers living there.


There is a billboard around mile post 62ish on I-5 that has an Uncle Sam head and Trump supporting messages that change every month or 2. I used to commute past it every day and until covid19 provided the opportunity to work from home. I unknowingly moved into a white nationalist area right on the edge of Olympia. WA state is the Entirety of the country in one area. There are dog shiat Magats all around good people in the state.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I saw my neighbor going for an appropriately socially distanced stroll the other day.  I almost didn't recognize him because of the butchered hack-job his wife had obviously done to his hair.

And you know what?  I'm not going to give him ONE word of grief about it because he clearly took one for the team and did it like a man.

/might buy him a hat
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: I saw my neighbor going for an appropriately socially distanced stroll the other day.  I almost didn't recognize him because of the butchered hack-job his wife had obviously done to his hair.

And you know what?  I'm not going to give him ONE word of grief about it because he clearly took one for the team and did it like a man.

/might buy him a hat


I plan on keep growing my hair out until I can finally visit my favorite barber shop.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.