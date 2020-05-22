 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Sure, debt collectors in the US can be nasty, but at least they don't auction off your dog   (bbc.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cue the John Wick memes.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me wonder why they don't auction off dogs in America. Dogs may have low market value, but at least in some places the cost of debt collection gets added onto the debt. The Boston Globe ran a series on how the Sheriff seized cars to pay debts and charged a collection fee exceeding the value of some of the cars.  So people had no car and were even deeper in debt. As a result of that story creditors can't seize beaters any more; the first several thousand dollars of a car's value is protected.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yet.  Give them time.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
... me owing someone a little money would rapidly become the least of their worries.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
again, as a dog owner, i am so mad i can't see straight
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Picture of the dog in question
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is the Ukrain, they are chattle, much like wives.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Makes me wonder why they don't auction off dogs in America. Dogs may have low market value, but at least in some places the cost of debt collection gets added onto the debt. The Boston Globe ran a series on how the Sheriff seized cars to pay debts and charged a collection fee exceeding the value of some of the cars.  So people had no car and were even deeper in debt. As a result of that story creditors can't seize beaters any more; the first several thousand dollars of a car's value is protected.


a car is not a companion animal you jackass
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Next up : auction off your kids organs
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

psykick dancehall: ZAZ: Makes me wonder why they don't auction off dogs in America. Dogs may have low market value, but at least in some places the cost of debt collection gets added onto the debt. The Boston Globe ran a series on how the Sheriff seized cars to pay debts and charged a collection fee exceeding the value of some of the cars.  So people had no car and were even deeper in debt. As a result of that story creditors can't seize beaters any more; the first several thousand dollars of a car's value is protected.

a car is not a companion animal you jackass


A dog is only willing to be your companion because you feed it
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: psykick dancehall: ZAZ: Makes me wonder why they don't auction off dogs in America. Dogs may have low market value, but at least in some places the cost of debt collection gets added onto the debt. The Boston Globe ran a series on how the Sheriff seized cars to pay debts and charged a collection fee exceeding the value of some of the cars.  So people had no car and were even deeper in debt. As a result of that story creditors can't seize beaters any more; the first several thousand dollars of a car's value is protected.

a car is not a companion animal you jackass

A dog is only willing to be your companion because you feed it


LOL wrong. Its been proven in several studies on dogs. Dogs really love you, not just for food.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: psykick dancehall: ZAZ: Makes me wonder why they don't auction off dogs in America. Dogs may have low market value, but at least in some places the cost of debt collection gets added onto the debt. The Boston Globe ran a series on how the Sheriff seized cars to pay debts and charged a collection fee exceeding the value of some of the cars.  So people had no car and were even deeper in debt. As a result of that story creditors can't seize beaters any more; the first several thousand dollars of a car's value is protected.

a car is not a companion animal you jackass

A dog is only willing to be your companion because you feed it


unless you are an animal behaviorist, i'll give you a big fat maybe on your hot take. besides that an outsider's valuation on your animal does not necessarily reflect what the animal means to you.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chitownmike: psykick dancehall: ZAZ: Makes me wonder why they don't auction off dogs in America. Dogs may have low market value, but at least in some places the cost of debt collection gets added onto the debt. The Boston Globe ran a series on how the Sheriff seized cars to pay debts and charged a collection fee exceeding the value of some of the cars.  So people had no car and were even deeper in debt. As a result of that story creditors can't seize beaters any more; the first several thousand dollars of a car's value is protected.

a car is not a companion animal you jackass

A dog is only willing to be your companion because you feed it



Recent scientific evidence proves otherwise.  Dogs brains have been shown to display the same activity as a human when that human feels love for someone.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: psykick dancehall: ZAZ: Makes me wonder why they don't auction off dogs in America. Dogs may have low market value, but at least in some places the cost of debt collection gets added onto the debt. The Boston Globe ran a series on how the Sheriff seized cars to pay debts and charged a collection fee exceeding the value of some of the cars.  So people had no car and were even deeper in debt. As a result of that story creditors can't seize beaters any more; the first several thousand dollars of a car's value is protected.

a car is not a companion animal you jackass

A dog is only willing to be your companion because you feed it


So when a dog sacrifices its life to protect its owner its because of the good tasting kibble?
 
