(Stat News)   SARS-CoV-2 is compromising cellular mechanics in ways heretofore never observed by virologists   (statnews.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But when cells growing in lab dishes received the interferon IFN-1 before exposure to the coronavirus, "the virus has a difficult time replicating."

Consider going outside at least once per week, ideally more, and getting 20-30 minutes of direct sunlight (more if you're not white) on exposed limbs. Do not wear sunscreen, and do not have glass in between you and the sun. Vitamin D, which is produced by your body in abundance from UV exposure, enhances IFN-B (an IFN-1) activity while reducing cytokine storm.  With regard to COVID-19, specifically, several preliminary studies have been pointing to D deficiencies as being positively correlated with poor outcomes.  See also:

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/​lan​dia/article/PIIS2213-8587(20)30183-2/f​ulltext
https://dailynorthwestern.com/2020/​05/​20/campus/nu-researchers-discover-stro​ng-correlation-between-vitamin-d-defic​iency-and-covid-19-mortality-rates/
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/202​005​18/more-vitamin-d-lower-risk-of-severe​-covid-19

So give it a shot. It's not patented. It's not something you have to buy.  It's not anything anyone can hoard. It's not something you can make money with on the stock market. Just go outside when it's sunny, and stay the fark away from other people when you're doing it.
 
seniorgato
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did you just say hertofore never observed?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How are those recoveries working out?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You know who get lots of sun and vitamin d? Iranians and brazilians
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Look folks,   Trumpy started a trade and tax war with China.

They are showing him and the world that they Haz Germ Warfare.

Welcome to the new World War folks.

Good luck
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Heretofore? Fwew. We dodged that bullet.

If it were, "hereby" we'd be totally screwed.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Look folks,   Trumpy started a trade and tax war with China.

They are showing him and the world that they Haz Germ Warfare.

Welcome to the new World War folks.

Good luck


Uhhhh really?

China aside, the US did this with the native peoples here. I'd say the Spanish did but they took longer to figure it out.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Interferon as a preventative will never work.  You can only tolerate interferon for a week or so, which means you would have to time your exposure quite accurately.     It be that we can use interferon as an adjuvant for a potential vaccine, or as a therapy to an early stage infection to "wake up" the immune system.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Do they? I know southern Europeans have lower amounts of Vitamin D than northern Europeans, same in the US. When it's brutally hot and the sun is harsh you tend to avoid exposure, vs those of us in higher climes that tend to bake in it when available.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well those were some words. Should I be drinking orange juice or fish tank cleaner while scientists make sense of them?
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
but but but but.. Purdue says "near zero death rate!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: EyeHaveRisen: Look folks,   Trumpy started a trade and tax war with China.

They are showing him and the world that they Haz Germ Warfare.

Welcome to the new World War folks.

Good luck

Uhhhh really?

China aside, the US did this with the native peoples here. I'd say the Spanish did but they took longer to figure it out.


Yeah but the natives couldnt fight back. The world can
 
dogsafark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thanks, China/Harvard/Chinese researchers seeded around the US stealing sensitive information
 
dogsafark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

seniorgato: Did you just say hertofore never observed?


forthwith, he sooth.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orneryredguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, the vitamin D link is very intriguing.  Even if you have to go the supplement route, it's very low risk, unlike certain other (*cough* malaria *cough*) pills.  Just use some sense and stick to recommended doses.  There are reports now of people ODing on vitamin D supplements in the U.K.  The good news is, that's probably not fatal.  The bad news is, you might wish it was, especially when the kidney stones hit.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Look folks,   Trumpy started a trade and tax war with China.

They are showing him and the world that they Haz Germ Warfare.

Welcome to the new World War folks.

Good luck


A post like this would be deleted on twitter as misleading.
 
