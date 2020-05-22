 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(City Pages)   ♫ I'm your ice cream man, stop me when I'm passin' by ♫   (citypages.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Heavy metal music, ice cream truck, northeast Minneapolis resident Matt Peterson, trucks play, right place, right time, four-year-old kids, couple of years  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 6:20 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
                    
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dru Down - Ice Cream Man ft. The Luniz (Music Video)
Youtube 5yV_IJSIv4E
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cool story bro
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate you Milk Man Dan
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

But is his ice cream van justified and ancient?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dig through the ditches
And burn through the witches
And slam in the back of my
Ice cream truck
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's glorious.

No, it's not. He's an asshole and he needs to step projecting whatever childhood bull he experienced on kids that are only going to think it's cool to do the same.

What a piece of work.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stop, even.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x220]
But is his ice cream van justified and ancient?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Today - Smashing Pumpkins - Jun 4, 2008 11:51 AM Clip
Youtube ZX8ebVWPVHY


/the ice cream probably melted, but they didn't care
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OUTRAGE!!!!
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
U ain't got no iiiice cream You didn't geeeeeet none You didn't geeeeeet none Cuz you on da weeeeeeelfare and your father's an alcoholic

Eddie Murphy (Ice Cream Man is comming HD) REMEMBER THIS
Youtube Vg-csjbwo5s
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.