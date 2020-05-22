 Skip to content
(YouTube)   In honor of World Goth Day, let's find out what 'Goth' really is. thank you for coming to my TED talk   (youtube.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's World Goth Day? Why wasn't I notified?

Oh, I guess it's something stupid and not dumb blonds going goth for me.

Oh and goth dudes, you still look farking stupid. Unless you're just doing that look to get goth girls. But you still look farking stupid.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cure - One Hundred Years
Youtube CBtBD2WwvGY
 
PsyLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad my Hot Topics has closed down or else I would celebrate...

/amirite?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a classic.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noel Fielding. That Is all
 
peter21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has there ever been such a disparity in a genre as to the attractiveness of goth girls and goth boys?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember back in the 80's, most all the goth chicks were hot, and they wanted nothing to do with me.  But then again, in the 80's, very few women wanted anything to do with me.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
twat_waffle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VNV Nation - Beloved
Youtube Kfc3zcnrWMQ
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peter21: Has there ever been such a disparity in a genre as to the attractiveness of goth girls and goth boys?


90% of the time they are both fat
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peter21: Has there ever been such a disparity in a genre as to the attractiveness of goth girls and goth boys?


Punk, maybe?   Punk girls can be hot.  Punk guys can be too.  Unless they look more like Johnny Rotten, and less like Henry Rollins.
 
twat_waffle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're into classic goth:

The Sisters of Mercy - Lucretia My Reflection
Youtube IuezNswtRfo
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not into the goths.  I'm a much bigger fan of the vandals.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peter21: Has there ever been such a disparity in a genre as to the attractiveness of goth girls and goth boys?


Physical attraction is for normal people, it is better to have a union based on a shared understanding that all is futile and we are all just corpses waiting to die.


Is what goth guys say to goth girls to get them in bed and what goth girls say to put off normal guys who say they are hot.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen to a Bauhaus record and you've got it.
 
Current Resident [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: [Fark user image 550x761]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you really want to celebrate World Goth Day:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Get out there and sack Rome!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's like, vampires and stuff, right?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's World Goth Day? Why wasn't I notified?

Oh, I guess it's something stupid and not dumb blonds going goth for me.

Oh and goth dudes, you still look farking stupid. Unless you're just doing that look to get goth girls. But you still look farking stupid.


Every group of weirdos looks silly. They take on a new identity,put in effort to show the outgroups they won't confirm, and the ingroup they belong.

From that they fill, or attempt to, some void. They want the sense of kinship and belonging that the "normal" world denied them.

So I'm not gonna attack goths. Equally messed up people exist in all manner of less unpopular, more acceptable groups. People who lose their identity to a sports group or team, or a frat, skaters, bicycling, etc.

Hell, I'd be a member of one of those groups to fill my void, but I'm lazy and apathetic about my problems. I show the world I don't care with cargo shorts.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have this CD. I'm so proud I haven't lost it after countless moves and shiatty ex-boyfriends.
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twat_waffle: If you're into classic goth:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/IuezNswt​Rfo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I was always a fan of the neph and their focus on the elder gods/lovecraft.

Fields of the Nephilim - Moonchild
Youtube rJWsDpA909c
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For everyone who's here for pictures of hot goth chicks instead of historical Goth jokes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at this gig, the bass was so heavy you felt like your eyeballs would vibrate out of your head or your lungs would collapse, if neither of those happened you might just throw up. Farking awesome gig.

Fields Of The Nephilim 1988 Forever Remain Live
Youtube tDmFb6W4jjI
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BITE!

The Birthday Party - Release the Bats
Youtube 8J8Ygt_t69A
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes comments about Skinny Puppy....

... expect to be told vigorously that they aren't Goth
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goth chicks are hot, especially when they speak French

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: peter21: Has there ever been such a disparity in a genre as to the attractiveness of goth girls and goth boys?

90% of the time they are both fat


Counterpoint:  GIS for "Suicide Girls nudes"
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like so many other things misunderstood & co-opted by those more interested in style than substance, in profit than progress, it's now a wan, pale shade of what once was and is no longer, haunting those who remember and continuing to influence those who never knew.

Which, in itself, is an attestation of all things Goth.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to tell her about Marx and Engels, God and angels - I don't really know what for... but she looked good in ribbons.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Z-clipped: Counterpoint: GIS for "Suicide Girls nudes"


Yes, because its 1998.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PanicAttack: I still have this CD. I'm so proud I haven't lost it after countless moves and shiatty ex-boyfriends.
[img.discogs.com image 423x422]


the highlight of your cd collection is a bauhaus cover comp? Really?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kælan Mikla - Kalt
Youtube ImyPz4tqPFU
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Z-clipped: Counterpoint: GIS for "Suicide Girls nudes"

Yes, because its 1998.


Kind of my point- they're still putting up new sets every day.   The stream of hot alt women never ends.

Also... FARK I'm old.

/It's still real to me, dammit.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe that I've been so busy this week that I forgot. Well, at least I was wearing black & grey today, and to my own amusement "Disintegration" started playing on my phone's mp3 decoder as I clicked on this link, so that made an otherwise shiatty day of processing the laptops of the no-longer-employed a bit less awful.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was goth from the late 80s till the late 90s still went to the odd club or show for ages after that. Indeed saw peter Murphy just a few years ago in sf.

I was in goth bands recorded some CD did some touring banged a few groupies was a good time.

A lot of really creative people in the scene. A lot of drama queens and stupid pretentious dipshiats too.

Maybe it was just coz I was a goth in the 80s and 90s when there weren't as many fattys around in general but fat goths was not my experience.  The chicks were hot dirty and easy.
 
zidders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many BS stereotypes about goths in this thread. All you judgemental types can fark off.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She Past Away - Asimilasyon
Youtube 5OsETaZhBzE
 
zidders
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fattys


fark you, too.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This one reminds me of the Q-Anon Conspiracy Theory expressed as an interpretive dance:

Lebanon Hanover - totally tot (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube JrYVhCAGDNA
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zidders: Father_Jack: fattys

fark you, too.


You sound fat ;)
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I used to have that on a t-shirt and one day I wore it to the local Renn Faire. I was sitting down on a bench with my friend and some goth kids walked by. One of them stopped to read the shirt and just said, "Huh?" There was an elderly woman sitting next to me and she leaned forward, read my shirt, and just started laughing! She then nudged her friend who also read my shirt, looked at the confused goth and starting laughing, too. I felt a little bad for the goth but the reaction from the two older ladies was just so delightful.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zidders: Father_Jack: fattys

fark you, too.


not a fan of the term fatty?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seattle's Soft Kill, one of the few American darkwave postpunk bands of merit.

Soft Kill - Whirl
Youtube o4hRONwQytI
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I didn't know any fat Goths. I did know fat LARPers who dressed Goth for Vampire games. Most of the Goths I knew were thin. Heroin was popular among them because opium and Poe and other authors and artists.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's World Goth Day? Why wasn't I notified?

Oh, I guess it's something stupid and not dumb blonds going goth for me.

Oh and goth dudes, you still look farking stupid. Unless you're just doing that look to get goth girls. But you still look farking stupid.


And there it is. The dumbest comment on Fark I'll see today. GFY.

For those that care: www.kexp.org is awesome today.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zidders: So many BS stereotypes about goths in this thread. All you judgemental types can fark off.


Welcome to my "favorites" list on fark. :)
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
IMO

If you want goth, read Lost Souls by Poppy Z Brite

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
