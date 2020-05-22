 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hindu)   Reprimand your drunk brother for creating a ruckus? Serious business   (thehindu.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Propaganda, India, Crime, Disinformation, Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, S. Selvarani, M. Murugan, Alcohol intoxication  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 11:36 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whaddya in for?"

"Littering... and creating a ruckus."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Could you...describe the ruckus, sir?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Combustion: Could you...describe the ruckus, sir?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thank you, White Jesus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Please to help me with my ruckus, sack?"
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...hurled country-made bombs on her house, injuring her two children and killing her dog..

Country bumpkin country-bomb kin.

Selvarani's dog was killed in an explosion as it bit one of the bombs...

Poor noble doggo. What should he be reincarnated as?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hate Indian rednecks
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Angered by his sister scolding him for being drunk, a man, M. Murugan (30) assaulted her, and later hurled country-made bombs on her house "

F*ck, is everything artisanal now?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hope the people will be OK, but dog murder is going too far.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: FTFA: "Angered by his sister scolding him for being drunk, a man, M. Murugan (30) assaulted her, and later hurled country-made bombs on her house "

F*ck, is everything artisanal now?


No, "artisanal" is city hipster, "rustic" is old fashioned country-made (or pretending to be that).
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.