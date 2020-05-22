 Skip to content
(Metro)   Walking down main street naked while totally sober? That takes some balls   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


i wondered what she's been up to since penny dreadful
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One thing I know about mental illness is that crazy people like to go outside naked.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

El Trolo: One thing I know about mental illness is that crazy people like to go outside naked.


Waylon said it best

I've always been crazy but it's kept me from going insane
Nobody knows if it's something to bless or to blame
So far I ain't found a rhyme or a reason to change
I've always been crazy but it's kept me from going insane
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

El Trolo: One thing I know about mental illness is that crazy people like to go outside naked.


This. On my parents street, which is on a semi-rural, dead-end street with may a dozen houses per side, there have been several dementia/Alz sufferers over the years who have taken to doing this. I'm waiting for my mom to tell me my dad (Alzheimers) has done this. That's when I'll know it's time for him to go into a home.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"'I don't judge people. Only God can do that. So stop judging me.'"

Next time, she should probably start a little smaller on that road....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't understand why anyone would call 911 because a woman was walking down the street naked. Well, unless she was black.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
some balls...
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I don't understand why anyone would call 911 because a woman was walking down the street naked. Well, unless she was black.


If I saw a woman walking down the street naked I would be concerned for her well being. And I would call 911 so that if she needed help, she would get it.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not really
//couldn't resist
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No mask, she must be crazy..
 
