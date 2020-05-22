 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   New study of 90,000 COVID patients finds those who took hydroxychloroquine were twice as likely to die, had dangerous heart complications. That sucking sound you hear is the lawyers warming up their malpractice lawsuits   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
61
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 11:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justice? In this third world dictatorship?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pleasepleasepleaseplease
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, what the f*ck am I supposed to do with these 12,000 tablets the Govt. sent me?

Dear Diary,

so, I was on my way to a Trump Rally...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've cured the disease...but killed the patient. Mission Accomplished.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: We've cured the disease...but killed the patient. Mission Accomplished.


Cured is cured.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: optikeye: We've cured the disease...but killed the patient. Mission Accomplished.

Cured is cured.


mmmmmmmm Bacon
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freeperland is going nuts.

"How dare you say Trump pills don't work!"
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Take it, what have you got to lose"
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not my fault. I never told anyone to take ... what's it called? Hydroxychlor... what? Never heard of it. I only mentioned that I take that Hydroxycut stuff I saw on TV."
 
farkdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was all part of Trump's plan.
1. Get people to take dangerous drug
2. People die from it
3. List cause of death as drug instead of COVID
4. Profit
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well in one way good, as it hopefully will mean the shortages stop so those who need it can get it again, bad because it probably means my mom is that much more likely to die if she contacts it.

/Ah, who am I kidding, like Trump followers will ever hear of this study.
//Or understand it
///Or even consider it 'real news' if they did
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, unless the lawyers are going to sue the idiots, they can't claim malpractice.  Their doctors weren't telling these idiots to tale hydrochloroquine, just the POTUS and right-wing commentators, who were being sarcastic.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those people were so sick they were going to die anyway.Nice try chicken noodle BS.
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lancet said Trump shouldn't be reelected last week, therefore they are "Trump enemies" and this story is fake news.
 
farkdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not the type to wish ill upon anyone, but this will be pretty conclusive proof of whether or not God exists, or at least whether he has any will or ability to influence human affairs.

Because if there is a benevolent, omnipotent God out there, then Trump will get sick or die from taking the crazy unproven drug -- as he thumbed his nose at science and claimed to be smarter than any doctor, encouraged his followers to take it, caused many more people to get sick & die, etc. That high-profile example of the danger of ego and the anti-science mindset will save countless lives in the future. But if nothing happens, then that's it, there is no God, case closed.
 
dontpanic07042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, isn't that what Trump is taking? :-)
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Subby, unless the lawyers are going to sue the idiots, they can't claim malpractice.  Their doctors weren't telling these idiots to tale hydrochloroquine, just the POTUS and right-wing commentators, who were being sarcastic.


We're not talking about people who self-dosed here. Hydroxychloroquine was basically incorporated into the standard care, to the point that a huge fraction of all patients - everyone being treated at the VA, for instance - received it.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump supporters, crunch all you want, they'll make more!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkdd: This was all part of Trump's plan.
1. Get people to take dangerous drug
2. People die from it
3. List cause of death as drug instead of COVID
4. Profit


Trump has a plan?  Bless your heart.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the most part, people are stupid sheep.  Which is sad but true.

Being stupid shouldn't be a death sentence, so while you can feel free to wallow in the fact that the dead were probably "just Trump supporters" anyway, keep in mind a lot of people voted for the guy.  Probably someone you love and care about.

It's stupid, it's sad, and it's tragic.  No need to add to it.

I read an article in the Philly Inquirer today that states some medical ethicists advocate withholding medical treatment for people that go to these rallies about stay at home orders.

That really hits me as a reflection of the sad state of affairs we're in.  So who do we leave to die for their behavior next?  Smokers?  Drug addicts?  Promiscuous people who contract STD's?  People who don't wear seat belts?

"Hey, medic.  This guy plowed into a tree and hit his head on the windshield".

Fark him.  He was probably speeding anyway, and he wasn't wearing his seat belt.  He deserves to die for being a dummy.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he a war criminal yet?
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Justice? In this third world dictatorship?


Whatever gave you the idea that lawyers have something to do with justice?
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for all the red assholes from the dreamer thread to show up and spin this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another ambulance race from the White House to hospital.  I don't think D2S would accept a mechanical heart.  He's probably demand I'm Eric or Traitor Tot to give up one of theirs.

"Well, how many hearts do they have?  Just one?  Well, take juniors."

Yeah, turns out, I'm not a match, daddy.  Neither is I'm Eric.

"Well, I can't have a chick's heart."

(Baron shuffling for the exit)
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to see the actual study before making comments. For instance, if only critically ill elderly patients were given chloroquine because the vent maxed out, then yes these would be the results.

Its irresponsible to draw conclusions given this little information; reserve that for trump rallies.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so you are telling me Dr. Drew was lying?!? My entire world view is now crushed. Next thing, you'll be trying to tell me girls on trampolines was just a marketing gimmick and they weren't actually scantily clad cheerleaders?!?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dontpanic07042: Hey, isn't that what Trump is taking? :-)


And he's not infected as far as we know. He's advocating taking it as a prophylactic. Has any study even hinted that it can work to ward off the disease?
.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Being stupid shouldn't be a death sentence


It is everywhere else in the natural world. Outside of the 1st world too.

I drew the line when I started seeing the protesters holding signs saying "sacrifice the weak", all so they could go out to eat and get haircuts. Well guess what? One of "the weak" is my better half.

I'm not going to stomp their skull when it's kissing the curb, but I sure as fark am not going to stop the guy who is.
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooo....they AREN'T dying of the 'rona, they're dying of heart failure.   Mission Accomplished?
 
oldweasel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Freeperland is going nuts.

"How dare you say Trump pills don't work!"


Encourage them to take them by the handful to stick it to the libs
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'm just surprised it wasn't more deadly. This is trump after all.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Freeperland is going nuts.

"How dare you say Trump pills don't work!"


I hope they double their daily dose in solidarity with Dear Leader.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sicker you are the more likely they are to give it to you
 
dusty15893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

distractions and diversions: I would love to see the actual study before making comments. For instance, if only critically ill elderly patients were given chloroquine because the vent maxed out, then yes these would be the results.

Its irresponsible to draw conclusions given this little information; reserve that for trump rallies.

"

Patients for whom one of the treatments of interest was initiated more than 48 h after diagnosis or while they were on mechanical ventilation, as well as patients who received remdesivir, were excluded "

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la​n​cet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/f​ulltext

Enjoy!
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ImpendingCynic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

distractions and diversions: I would love to see the actual study before making comments. For instance, if only critically ill elderly patients were given chloroquine because the vent maxed out, then yes these would be the results.


So go look at the study. The title is:
Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unfortunately Trump is probably lying about taking the drug.  First he lies about everything anyway. Second, there's a financial angle. Just wait. There has to be.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

distractions and diversions: I would love to see the actual study before making comments. For instance, if only critically ill elderly patients were given chloroquine because the vent maxed out, then yes these would be the results.

Its irresponsible to draw conclusions given this little information; reserve that for trump rallies.


This is the digital era. If you're not just JAQing off, you can google it.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/la​n​cet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/f​ulltext

"We also excluded data from patients for whom treatment was initiated while they were on mechanical ventilation or if they were receiving therapy with the antiviral remdesivir. These specific exclusion criteria were established to avoid enrolment of patients in whom the treatment might have started at non-uniform times during the course of their COVID-19 illness and to exclude individuals for whom the drug regimen might have been used during a critical phase of illness, which could skew the interpretation of the results."

This is not 'yet another pre-press study', this is peer reviewed in one of the most prestigious journals.

/ I cringe at the British spelling of 'enrollment' with 1 L
// Too much moodle...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is a study of mostly North American hospitalized patients that relied heavily on arbitrary manipulations to normalize confounders.  Hydroxychloroquine is only effective if given early, either before exposure or within two to four days of becoming symptomatic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From CNN? No thank you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I suppose, hypothetically, if you have previously had to suddenly rush off to the hospital because reasons on a weekend, maybe you would be susceptible to these effects.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Western Hospitals have a bias for only using hydroxychloroquine as a Hail Mary treatment.  They give it to patients they think are going to die.  It should surprise no one that the fatality rate is higher among patients that were given hydroxychloroquine after being written off for dead.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Freeperland is going nuts.

"How dare you say Trump pills don't work!"


I enjoy the freeperville response to negative reports about hydroxy...."yeah, but did they take it with zinc? Because if you don't take it with zinc, it doesn't work. Also, you have to take it early enough...like, before you start showing symptoms. That and zinc are really key!"

Remember - this drug works best with another drug if you take them both before you are sick.
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ocelot: Those people were so sick they were going to die anyway.Nice try chicken noodle BS.


I can't tell based on CNN's shiatty article. "Seriously ill Covid-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or develop dangerous heart arrhythmias." More likely than who? Seriously ill patients not treated (control group referred to later)? Or all other patients? Once again, CNN drops the ball.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/repost from the Politics thread
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This is a study of mostly North American hospitalized patients


Show your work.
 
Professor Science [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Earguy: Unfortunately Trump is probably lying about taking the drug.  First he lies about everything anyway. Second, there's a financial angle. Just wait. There has to be.


I've been waiting for that to come out.  The whole chloroquine shiatshow is perfectly consistent with some close Trump associate having bought up a shiat-ton of the stuff (or production capacity for it) as soon as Raoult's study was published, assuming that they'd be able to gouge the government when demand spiked.  Now they're left with a ton of almost-garbage that they paid too much for and they're desperately trying to pump that price up.

Or it's just Trump being wrong about something trivial then doubling down over and over.  Again.  Could go either way.
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dusty15893: distractions and diversions: I would love to see the actual study before making comments. For instance, if only critically ill elderly patients were given chloroquine because the vent maxed out, then yes these would be the results.

Its irresponsible to draw conclusions given this little information; reserve that for trump rallies.

"Patients for whom one of the treatments of interest was initiated more than 48 h after diagnosis or while they were on mechanical ventilation, as well as patients who received remdesivir, were excluded "

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lan​cet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/f​ulltext

Enjoy!


Thanks for posting this!
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dusty15893: distractions and diversions: I would love to see the actual study before making comments. For instance, if only critically ill elderly patients were given chloroquine because the vent maxed out, then yes these would be the results.

Its irresponsible to draw conclusions given this little information; reserve that for trump rallies.

"Patients for whom one of the treatments of interest was initiated more than 48 h after diagnosis or while they were on mechanical ventilation, as well as patients who received remdesivir, were excluded "

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lan​cet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/f​ulltext

Enjoy!


Thanks for the citation and link.
Also for not making fun of me for being intellectually and literally lazy!

I guess Trump asked "what's the worse that could happen?" Well,, there you go
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Western Hospitals have a bias for only using hydroxychloroquine as a Hail Mary treatment.  They give it to patients they think are going to die.  It should surprise no one that the fatality rate is higher among patients that were given hydroxychloroquine after being written off for dead.


This is wrong.

First, this study was conducted on data from 671 hospitals on 6 continents, not "western hospitals." Second, cases where treatment was initiated 48 hours or more after symptoms OR who were on ventilation were EXCLUDED from this study. Also, patients who received remdesvir were excluded to prevent confounding treatments from confusing results, so this study does not test HCQ+remdesvir but DOES include HCQ+macrolide antibiotics like azithromycin (Zithromax.)

So, rather than "hail mary in western hospital" this study explicitly selected for those who HAD JUST STARTED TREATMENT and explicitly excluded patients who were on mechanical ventilation, and covered the entire world.

Do us all a favor and triple your dose of hydroxycholoroquine, please.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.