 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Taunton school principal arrested for driving 110 mph under the influence. And you thought they smelled bad on the outside   (wcvb.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad, Miami, English-language films, Florida, Automobile, white Toyota sedan, Road, white Toyota coupe, MIAMI GARDENS  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 11:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, this article is about a bicyclist killed in Miami Gardens. There's nothing at all about a Taunton school principal.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "110 under the influence" below the limit?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, 0.08-110? Driving -109,92...joe Walsh's maserati laughs at you
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Tauntons Tauntons raced to victory after victory in post season play.  An early cold snap gave the Taunton football team an advantage on the majestic gridiron as they ran the ball for home run after home run on the snowy field of play.


/and I wonder why my sports writing never took off,
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Real Link
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's some fine link approvin' there, modmins.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From the wrong article:

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Uh, this article is about a bicyclist killed in Miami Gardens. There's nothing at all about a Taunton school principal.


That's what they want you to think.
Read between the lines man!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They've got macouties.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just 5 years ago (her on the left):

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah, good, corrected link confirms that, as I suspected, this is Taunton, MA. I was there a number of years ago. Main thing I learned, after being corrected by a large group of locals, is that it is *not* pronounced like the Tauntauns Luke and Han rode. Pronouncing it like that causes people to laugh at you. They want you to say it like this: Tauntn'.

But I still think of it as Tauntaun.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You've all had a teacher with an addiction.  That's normal.  110 mph police chase?  Straight G.  We need that here.  I'm promoting her.

/Taun'n , no second "T"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Ah, good, corrected link confirms that, as I suspected, this is Taunton, MA. I was there a number of years ago. Main thing I learned, after being corrected by a large group of locals, is that it is *not* pronounced like the Tauntauns Luke and Han rode. Pronouncing it like that causes people to laugh at you. They want you to say it like this: Tauntn'.

But I still think of it as Tauntaun.


The only way to pronounce Taunton is "fentanyl"
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pocket Ninja: Ah, good, corrected link confirms that, as I suspected, this is Taunton, MA. I was there a number of years ago. Main thing I learned, after being corrected by a large group of locals, is that it is *not* pronounced like the Tauntauns Luke and Han rode. Pronouncing it like that causes people to laugh at you. They want you to say it like this: Tauntn'.

But I still think of it as Tauntaun.

The only way to pronounce Taunton is "fentanyl"


I prefer the long form, "OD, likely fentanyl, gonna need a bus, CP for 2 kids, and a tow for an unregistered/uninsured"
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.