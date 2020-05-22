 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   What does Kim Jong-un and Drew Curtis have in common? (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who are people who've never been in my kitchen?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photogenic sister?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They both have a sister that's actually running things?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They are both actually John Titor?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Physical fitness (or lack thereof?)
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Does", subby?
 
buntz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They both agree Fark TV was a bad idea?
 
Land Ark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well if you're going to answer in the headline, why would I bother clicking?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alcoholism?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dwindling revenue?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They both only pretend to tolerate Dennis Rodman?
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby keeps sending both $5 a month for no apparent benefit?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: "Does", subby?


What tense is appropriate for zombies?
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Both have shiatty servers that run their computer systems that constantly crash?
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Both have banned me from entering their borders at one point or another.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Both should never be allowed access to nuclear weapons?
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An insatiable love of Hot Pockets?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Butt stuff?
 
moulderx1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was once Wheaton's secret santa and bought him THAT sweater?

/unlikely tag defects
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Two words: Child Prostitutes
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The now-deceased leader quipped: "Well, Madame Choe, what do you think of my physique? Small as a m*****'s turd, aren't I?"

Uh.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Both are wonderful and, quite frankly, damn sexy people who should give me life time TF account for free, and also have an enormous penis?
 
black_knight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My Little Sister Can't Be A Dictator!! | KIM YO-JONG ANIME OPENING
Youtube WIY1FXy9qtg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think they both use a teleporter to snatch Heineken out of my beer fridge.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
a) neither has denied that they are the same person
b) both are probably drunk by 5:00 PM
c) both have trouble convincing people they can not time travel
d) as long as Donald Trump is President are fairly safe in their jobs
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Both secretly wear lace panties, just like Darth Vader.
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They both know what...people...taste like.  They both know that...babies taste best! *sob*
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I think they both use a teleporter to snatch Heineken out of my beer fridge.


While Obama watches in approval from your microwave.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So ronery?

Repo Man (6/10) Movie CLIP - Flying Saucers & Time Machines (1984) HD
Youtube vRJ5cCP0ZPE
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They both hate a number of agreements.
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Both are built like a medicine ball?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They both have friends who are terrible at English grammar?
 
