(SFGate)   Thinking sheltering in place has been difficult for you? What if your house had 161 rooms, sprawling gardens, and decapitated specters? Someone always has it tougher   (sfgate.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This would be disconcerting to see floating about
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You call that creepy? That place has gotten a paint job, a very nice one, since I toured it as a kid. That was when it was creepy.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you had ALWAYS been the caretaker?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been living there for 124 years and I never saw a ghost.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah - these days it's less creepy and more pretty, but it's a good place.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You had me at decapitated sceptres.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd still do her
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, at least it's not Ohio.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool place, take the tour when we're allowed to that kind of stuff again.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always bug my parents to go visit it when I'm in town. Love the Winchester house. It's great that they have been filling it with period authentic furniture, the place is more fun to visit when it looks less empty.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a group of Roomnas called?  A Zoomba?
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"But these days, the house is as quiet as it's been since the days of Sarah Winchester."

I thought she never stopped building so wouldn't it have been pretty darn noisy back then?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would love it.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a fun place. Bring your most unskeptical friends along though. Watching their reaction is the best part.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stormneedle: It's a fun place. Bring your most unskeptical friends along though. Watching their reaction is the best part.


I've been. There are no ghosts.
The simple explanation is; there are no such thing as ghosts.

Now it does have a certain feel to it. But that is just the odd architecture and it's interesting history.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would isolate in a different room each day until the election. 161 rooms, 164 days, so maybe I could spend a few days outside at the pools or something. I assume that there are pools.
 
buntz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Took the tour couple years ago.  Neat house but I certainly don't buy into any of the "haunted" stuff.
Viewed it more like a wacky house in an amusement park.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


lols at your cowardice
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Always bug my parents to go visit it when I'm in town. Love the Winchester house. It's great that they have been filling it with period authentic furniture, the place is more fun to visit when it looks less empty.


I'm going some day. That and the Heart Castle. Then I will pretty much have seen everything I need to in California. They're really the only two things left.
 
Ocknard [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mrs. Winchester was a frustrated architect with infinite funds, and the ability to direct builders however she wanted. As soon as I realized that the house was completely understandable. Especially once the hucksters came in afterwards and started throwing 13s around.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On the case.......


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ocknard: Mrs. Winchester was a frustrated architect with infinite funds, and the ability to direct builders however she wanted. As soon as I realized that the house was completely understandable. Especially once the hucksters came in afterwards and started throwing 13s around.


Especially when it's things like "oooh look at this weirrrrrd staircase, the stairs are all short" and it's like yeah, that's not weird, that's accessible. The poor arthritic woman had the funds to make it so she could actually move around in her own damn house and we're treating her like a freakshow for it.

"She was trapped in this room after an earthquake so she abandoned it because GHOSTS" C'mon man, I live in California too. Big parts of buildings get closed off after every major earthquake because it turns out they weren't seismically sound. That whole area shifted hard enough to jam the doors, I'd stop farking with it too.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Stormneedle: It's a fun place. Bring your most unskeptical friends along though. Watching their reaction is the best part.

I've been. There are no ghosts.
The simple explanation is; there are no such thing as ghosts.

Now it does have a certain feel to it. But that is just the odd architecture and it's interesting history.


If you are a ghost, that's just what you would want us to think.
 
geggam [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I used to work in an office directly across from this building. Its really not scary in person ... at all 

Just an old building that they want entirely too much money to enter
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jaws_Victim: Always bug my parents to go visit it when I'm in town. Love the Winchester house. It's great that they have been filling it with period authentic furniture, the place is more fun to visit when it looks less empty.


My dad toured it when they had the original furnishings. He said it was pretty cool.
 
