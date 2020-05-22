 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Jersey shore braces for a plague worse than COVID, the invasion of the unlocked-down New Yorkers   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, New York City, New Jersey, Long Island beaches, individual rooms, Jersey Shore, Memorial Day, local residents, New Jersey beaches  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snooki?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Yorkers are an improvement to New Jerseyans.

/Many New Jerseyans are former New Yorkers
//New York has a lot to answer for
///Apologies from a New Yorker
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Yorkers in their native environment are a joy to behold.  Out of the city they are out of their element.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking people from Philly but New Yorkers will also work
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want my pinball places back...

/Have to wait for the virus to not kill so many people first
//Going to be waiting a long while thanks to Trump and his lack of caring about those "below him"
///I live in a town near Silverball Museum in Asbury Park
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: New Yorkers are an improvement to New Jerseyans.

/Many New Jerseyans are former New Yorkers
//New York has a lot to answer for
///Apologies from a New Yorker


I think that's even more accurate if you preface it with North Jersey.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it worse that the speedo wearing overweight Quebequies?

Aye uh do not speak english, no?  You take one dollar for ziss?  Yes?  Ys?  take one dollar?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: New Yorkers in their native environment are a joy to behold.  Out of the city they are out of their element.


Like the Germans and the English when they go on vacation.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry.
They're loading up the salt water taffy with a double dose of hydroxychloroquine.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invasion of the Bennies.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weather is supposed to be shiat most of the weekend. Why bother?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: I was thinking people from Philly but New Yorkers will also work


Bill Burr asked that I fix that for you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention the Boston people running around calling everyone the n-word.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: I was thinking people from Philly but New Yorkers will also work


PA's governor says youse can't go down the shore.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If NJ cared about the citizens of their state, they would activate the national guard and post them on the border.  With orders to exterminate any people crossing.  The quarantine should not be lifted.  Travel should be restricted, this is how the virus spread in the first place, people traveling to areas outside their home.  NY is the hotzone, and they should make sure none of their people have the bio terror virus before they start allowing the skin job bio terror weapons platforms to go out and commit more bio terror attacks.  Just to be safe, we should be begging the military to nuke NYC and sanitize the hotzone.  We can put up a memorial wall thanking the people of NYC for their great sacrifice in these unprecedented times to keep the rest of us safe.  And it has to be done soon.  Before too many of the skin jobs escape.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Marcus Aurelius: New Yorkers in their native environment are a joy to behold.  Out of the city they are out of their element.

Like the Germans and the English when they go on vacation.


I would add the Japanese- they are very respectful and polite tourists.

A little camera and photo obsessed, but nonetheless very polite
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: With orders to exterminate any people crossing


They tried that already.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one who lives at the Jersey Shore, I am NOT looking forward to this. We usually get out of Dodge on this weekend but now there's nowhere to go. I don't expect the typical invasion since all the rentals around me aren't opening but some of these are summer homes and they've been coming in since Wednesday. Asshole upstate NYers who refuse to wear masks and don't care how close they are to anyone. The pizza joint around the corner got pissed yesterday and told everyone to wait in their cars and come in one at a time.  His regulars (like me and a couple of locals I recognized) saw the crowd and we called them up and told them we weren't coming in for our food unless he did something about the assholes crowding the front door.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the smells........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fearmongert: FrancoFile: Marcus Aurelius: New Yorkers in their native environment are a joy to behold.  Out of the city they are out of their element.

Like the Germans and the English when they go on vacation.

I would add the Japanese- they are very respectful and polite tourists.

A little camera and photo obsessed, but nonetheless very polite


Soooo, not like the English and the Germans.  Who are completely different when they are away from home.

The English are drunk, loud, and rude.  The Germans are disorganized, loud, and rude.

I will never get on a scuba boat again if more than 20% of the divers are German.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I just want my pinball places back...

/Have to wait for the virus to not kill so many people first
//Going to be waiting a long while thanks to Trump and his lack of caring about those "below him"
///I live in a town near Silverball Museum in Asbury Park


I love that place.
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeBlasio is a complete moron, intentionally putting other areas at risk by not opening city beaches... Cuomo should close state beaches unless DeBlasio opens the city beaches...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JJRRutgers: Invasion of the Bennies.


Shoobie would also have been a correct response.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think New Yorkers are more worried about New Jerseyans coming to their state.55
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They invade Virginia Beach, it's hard to make native Virginia Beach folks look good, but somehow the NY gang does.  They make the water greasy somehow and they challenge the whales for blubbery of the year awards.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Weather is supposed to be shiat most of the weekend. Why bother?


Just guessing, but I'll go with Rainy Holiday Weekends at the Beach are a farking gas.  Even if you're
just standing in the wet sand.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I just want my pinball places back...

/Have to wait for the virus to not kill so many people first
//Going to be waiting a long while thanks to Trump and his lack of caring about those "below him"
///I live in a town near Silverball Museum in Asbury Park


I'm 20 minutes south of you and I miss all of Asbury Park.

/My dog misses Yappy Hour
//I hope Mogo's survives
//And Twisted Tree. There new owner has been great but only took over a couple of years ago. Might not have enough squirreled away to weather this.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I just want my pinball places back...

/Have to wait for the virus to not kill so many people first
//Going to be waiting a long while thanks to Trump and his lack of caring about those "below him"
///I live in a town near Silverball Museum in Asbury Park


I love Asbury Park. A real gem.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: DarkSoulNoHope: I just want my pinball places back...

/Have to wait for the virus to not kill so many people first
//Going to be waiting a long while thanks to Trump and his lack of caring about those "below him"
///I live in a town near Silverball Museum in Asbury Park

I'm 20 minutes south of you and I miss all of Asbury Park.

/My dog misses Yappy Hour
//I hope Mogo's survives
//And Twisted Tree. There new owner has been great but only took over a couple of years ago. Might not have enough squirreled away to weather this.


I am glad for that. Though funny thing is that after the old owner left, I didn't go there afterward because I noticed all the comfortable chairs and couches were replaced with uncomfortable wood and metal chairs with no cushions!

Is the food still all vegetarian? (I only went for the hot chocolate, but I have a wife now who eats a bit differently than I do)
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: As one who lives at the Jersey Shore, I am NOT looking forward to this. We usually get out of Dodge on this weekend but now there's nowhere to go. I don't expect the typical invasion since all the rentals around me aren't opening but some of these are summer homes and they've been coming in since Wednesday. Asshole upstate NYers who refuse to wear masks and don't care how close they are to anyone. The pizza joint around the corner got pissed yesterday and told everyone to wait in their cars and come in one at a time.  His regulars (like me and a couple of locals I recognized) saw the crowd and we called them up and told them we weren't coming in for our food unless he did something about the assholes crowding the front door.


Hello fellow shore homie.

I feel for you guys this year.  Growing up two blocks from the beach in a town invaded by BENNYs every summer, I know exactly how rude and self-centered they are.  I've watched them driving down the road at 40mph, see a shop they want to explore, jam on the breaks and put it in park, right there in the lane.  I yelled at one for putting his drink on top of my neighbor's classic MG.  They're demanding in restaurants and retail stores, and downright cruel to anyone they seem "service" people.

With their level of entitlement, I can imagine that they won't wear masks or gloves, will cough with abandon, and get everyone sick.  There will be so many new cases at the shore this summer.  The hospitals will be overwhelmed.


Please stay safe.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

philotech: DeBlasio is a complete moron, intentionally putting other areas at risk by not opening city beaches...


Sounds like he knows exactly what he's doing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have empathy for Jersey Shore locals.

My parents live in a lakeside resort town in Eastern Washington, and every summer it is infested by douche bags who take their fashion tips from Justin Bieber....so it's kind of similar.  (Same town where my Mom grew up.)

Side note:

A friend from college was from Long Beach Island, NJ.  He said that if he ever moved back, he would adopt a puppy and name him Tony....so every time he would call for his dog, a bunch of guidos would turn their heads.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anyone that volunteered to be a contact tracer is about to learn what it's like to serve in the trenches because shiat is going to get real after this weekend.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: fearmongert: FrancoFile: Marcus Aurelius: New Yorkers in their native environment are a joy to behold.  Out of the city they are out of their element.

Like the Germans and the English when they go on vacation.

I would add the Japanese- they are very respectful and polite tourists.

A little camera and photo obsessed, but nonetheless very polite

Soooo, not like the English and the Germans.  Who are completely different when they are away from home.

The English are drunk, loud, and rude.  The Germans are disorganized, loud, and rude.

I will never get on a scuba boat again if more than 20% of the divers are German.


Hey, we English are loud, drunk and rude at home as well, thank you so very much!
 
