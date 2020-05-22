 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KJZZ Tempe)   The Arizona mall shooter came with 90 rounds and was targeting couples. Then the AR-15 jammed   (kjzz.org) divider line
92
    More: Followup, Glendale, Arizona, Arizona Cardinals, Glendale police, University of Phoenix Stadium, Randy Stewart, resident Armando Hernandez Jr., initial appearance Thursday, Jobing.com Arena  
•       •       •

1796 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K-Jizz...

Man, Westgate mall is right by my favorite Dutch Bros. coffee hut when I'm in PHX.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot didnt clean his weapon

What a moran
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Idiot didnt clean his weapon

What a moran


If he had, he might have been able to get a girlfriend.  They don't like being around guys with bad personal hygiene.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: cman: Idiot didnt clean his weapon

What a moran

If he had, he might have been able to get a girlfriend.  They don't like being around guys with bad personal hygiene.


rimshot.mp3

Good thing they don't teach "How to clear a jam in COWA-DOODY". I
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is interesting and fortuitous how this happens, guy doesn't know to clean his firearm, so lives are spared.

At Columbine, turns our Eric Harris couldn't make a bomb detonate--if he had the death toll could have been catastrophic.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See!  NRA helped!  Now, he can't sue the gun manufacturer.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....now everyone is just gonna try to ban gun cleaning supplies...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet his online profile looks just like all the color-coded posts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one time where knowing S.P.O.R.T.S. would help save your massacre.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clean mine regularly and it always fires.....sometimes a bit too soon.....

Wait, are we speaking literally or figuratively?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says he can't get no respect... and can't get laid either.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks for being a cheap SOB, McNamara.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
[laughs in Kalashnikov]
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, if you're going to be a mass shooter, you really need to work on your clearing drills?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The guy was targeting couples... and they list victims:

19-year-old guy
16-year-old girl
30-year-old woman

Who was dating whom in this collection of people?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm detecting fetal alcohol syndrome vibes from this face.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hunh. Perhaps the reason no girls like you is 'coz you're a twat, Armando.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

coffeetime: See!  NRA helped!  Now, he can't sue the gun manufacturer.


I get why manufacturers are protected from lawsuits for guns killing people, because that's what they're meant to do, but they need to be held accountable for guns jamming. Too many mass shootings are cut down prematurely.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, 3 mags. Bet he cheaped out and was using some quality Wolf ammo too.
 
NEDM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Thanks for being a cheap SOB, McNamara.


That hasn't been an issue since like 1968.  This incel dipshiat just thought that guns required no upkeep or maintenance, and that you could shoot them endlessly with no problem

In short, thank this SOB for buying into the memes about guns and never bothering to dig any deeper.

/although since he's proud he's an incel, he's not really illuminating with every bulb on
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thankfully he didn't know sports.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 384x480]
I'm detecting fetal alcohol syndrome vibes from this face.


He looks like the love child of Charles Barkley and Esther Rolle.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's guys like this that make incels look bad.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Armando found something else he sucks at.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

coffeetime: See!  NRA helped!  Now, he can't sue the gun manufacturer.

Actually the victims who got shot in this incident can't sue the manufacturer of the AR-15.That's what the NRA assisted in.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
AR that jams?  3 people shot and none dead?

Sounds like this idiot was using a S+W Sport 22.

/those things suck
//notorious for the shiatty magazine jamming.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Thankfully he didn't know sports.


True that.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An AR-15 jammed?? That's unpossible!
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems to me he ought to be able to sue the manufacturer for the failure of their product.
It did not perform as intended.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dinodork: So, 3 mags. Bet he cheaped out and was using some quality Wolf ammo too.


Wolf ammo sucks imo because the steel casings wreak havoc over time compared to brass.
Never had an issue with them firing.

His problem isn't that he "cheaped out".

His problem is he bought into the violent wacko tough guy persona gunnut bullshiat that 40% of our population is marinating their egos in.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image image 384x480]
I'm detecting fetal alcohol syndrome vibes from this face.


1, no he doesn't

2, don't insult FAS kids, they can grow up into fine adults

3, don't reduce his cowardice and crappy personality to anything other than cowardice and a crappy personality

This said far more about the kind of person you are than it ever will about the subject of the article or his actions
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: Seems to me he ought to be able to sue the manufacturer for the failure of their product.
It did not perform as intended.


That's like suing a car manufacturer because you blew up your engine by not ever changing your oil.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: coffeetime: See!  NRA helped!  Now, he can't sue the gun manufacturer.
Actually the victims who got shot in this incident can't sue the manufacturer of the AR-15.That's what the NRA assisted in.


It would be amusing though if instead the incel tried suing for being sold a lemon.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If the Intel thing had been around when I was 20 I might have been drawn to it.  Couldn't get laid to save my life.  And sure, it pissed me off.  What's so wrong with me?

Eventually I realized women aren't attracted to desperation, anger and self-pity.  I grew some game and made up for lost time, tenfold.  But it took me a while.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Dinodork: So, 3 mags. Bet he cheaped out and was using some quality Wolf ammo too.

Wolf ammo sucks imo because the steel casings wreak havoc over time compared to brass.
Never had an issue with them firing.

His problem isn't that he "cheaped out".

His problem is he bought into the violent wacko tough guy persona gunnut bullshiat that 40% of our population is marinating their egos in.


Not all wolf is steel case.

I've never shot steel case, but I could see doing so with an AR.  Yeah, it messes up the barrel.  But the barrel gets messed up after a few thousand brass rounds anyways.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: The guy was targeting couples... and they list victims:

19-year-old guy
16-year-old girl
30-year-old woman

Who was dating whom in this collection of people?


It is probably the same as his porn search history.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Murflette: 2, don't insult FAS kids, they can grow up into fine adults


I never said they couldn't.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: jso2897: Seems to me he ought to be able to sue the manufacturer for the failure of their product.
It did not perform as intended.

That's like suing a car manufacturer because you blew up your engine by not ever changing your oil.


Well, he could claim that he did maintain the weapon properly, they will claim he didn't - the important thing is that lawyers will get billable hours.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: coffeetime: See!  NRA helped!  Now, he can't sue the gun manufacturer.
Actually the victims who got shot in this incident can't sue the manufacturer of the AR-15.That's what the NRA assisted in.


Hmmm... now I'm thinking the families of the people that were supposed to die should sue the insurance companies for not paying on deaths that were supposed to happen.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
God these guys are so pathetic. When I was young, being a hardup, insecure woman-repellant wasn't something you wanted to advertise.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: The guy was targeting couples... and they list victims:

19-year-old guy
16-year-old girl
30-year-old woman

Who was dating whom in this collection of people?


might've had a better count from the rooftop
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"At his initial appearance Thursday, prosecutors described Hernandez as a "self-professed incel," short for involuntary celibate, who was "angry" at society and sought to target couples at Westgate."

Better look out the angry virgins are coming for ya!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That one time where knowing S.P.O.R.T.S. would help save your massacre.


Tap
Rack
Bang
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Garbage ammo will do the same.

Not sayin', just sayin'...
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: Frank N Stein: jso2897: Seems to me he ought to be able to sue the manufacturer for the failure of their product.
It did not perform as intended.

That's like suing a car manufacturer because you blew up your engine by not ever changing your oil.

Well, he could claim that he did maintain the weapon properly, they will claim he didn't - the important thing is that lawyers will get billable hours.


Lol
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: [Fark user image 384x480]
I'm detecting fetal alcohol syndrome vibes from this face.


Private Pyle, what is your major malfunction!
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I love the "Involuntary" part of incel.

"I'm not having sex, but it's not my choice, if I could choose I'd choose to have sex."

But they won't choose to work out, read some books, learn conversational skills, get a nice hair cut, carry themselves well, or learn how to be a worthy partner.
 
NEDM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Actually the victims who got shot in this incident can't sue the manufacturer of the AR-15.That's what the NRA assisted in.


Because SAGs (most notably New York) were attempting to drive manufacturers out of business by constantly suing them for the criminal misuse of their legally manufactured products.  Surprisingly enough, if you try to backdoor ban things using unlimited funding to drown them in court fees instead of doing it openly via legislative means, governments might notice and close that to prevent further abuse and misuse of the courts.

Like it or not, no gun company sells a gun to be used in a crime, not even in a wink-wink-nudge-nudge manner like the various "juice kits" that were sold in Prohibition.  Anyone who sues a manufacturer for the actions of a criminal is like trying to sue Boeing for 9/11.  They made the product in full compliance with federal and state laws, they're not responsible for a criminal using it to commit felonies nor are they even responsible for a store failing to keep their product out of the criminal's hands.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those things need to be oiled up good.

It's not like a Glock where you can leave the whole thing 99% dry and have decent ammo cycle the weapon properly.  here's a lot of metal on metal contact between the bolt and upper receiver on those things.

Much like a classic Sig Sauer, if oiled and cared for properly, they almost always cycle and fire.  But you have to take care of it.

I've even seen sub compact Glock's get repeated stove pipes with crappy blazer ammo and a lack of lubricant.


Good thing he turned out to be crappy mass shooter.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: Hunh. Perhaps the reason no girls like you is 'coz you're a twat, Armando.


That's true for all of these "incel" types, but their egos won't allow them to think that.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.