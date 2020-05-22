 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Ohio rules that wind turbines can't operate at night due to a lack of sunshine   (cleveland.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Wind power, Lake Erie, Ohio, Renewable energy, Ohio Power Siting Board, demonstration project, Environmental impact statement, Icebreaker wind turbines  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Ohio, HA HA NOW YOU HAVE TO OBEY STUPID OHIO RULES!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is pi still exactly 3 there?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But darling, I want to watch Donald Trump on television tonight!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is that their scientific final answer or would they like to phone a friend?
 
yoyopro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What is round on the ends, and high in the middle?
One of the stupidest places I have ever been, and I have seen many of them.  :(
 
gyorg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's wrong with requiring they not run at night during the summer to not kill birds?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 The bats and birds mostly come at night, mostly.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gyorg: What's wrong with requiring they not run at night during the summer to not kill birds?


Because cats. CATS!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gyorg: What's wrong with requiring they not run at night during the summer to not kill birds?


Oh, look what we have here! Some badass that actually read the ARTICLE!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Electiricty is made on demand. It is not stored. When demand is low they don't need wind power. You can't expect large power plants to flick on and off simply because of the wind. A grid can't operate on wind only without massive infrastructure upgrades.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, because all of a sudden, conservatives care SO MUCH about birds and bats.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Without the solar power, how are the wind turbines able to create wind?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now tell us about Ohio's mission to the sun!
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Is pi still exactly 3 there?


That was Indiana, and it was 3.2, and it never passed out of the legislature.
 
chewd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Boy its a good thing coal fed power plants dont kill anything.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
More Trump cabal shenanigans.
The people of Cleveland are steamed!

/Nipples
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Electiricty is made on demand. It is not stored. When demand is low they don't need wind power. You can't expect large power plants to flick on and off simply because of the wind. A grid can't operate on wind only without massive infrastructure upgrades.


Not technically true - some of us know what pumped hydro storage electricity is:  an efficient way to deal with day time peak energy needs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I expect a big dip in cancer rates.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bill Withers - Ain't No Sunshine (Official Audio)
Youtube YuKfiH0Scao
 
yoyopro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is that their scientific final answer or would they like to phone a friend?


Final solution.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wdog61 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gyorg: What's wrong with requiring they not run at night during the summer to not kill birds?


This isn't about trying to limit bird deaths but finding new and inventive ways of stopping wind energy.

Fun fact: wind turbines are no where near the top of human caused bird deaths.  https://www.axios.com/fact-c​hecking-zi​nkes-bird-death-claim-1520379825-0dbed​e05-9934-42f6-988b-58c9e3fbe280.html
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ugh we live in the dumbest timeline.  Did anyone ask how many birds and bats, not to mention people, does pollution from coal fire power plants cause?

/ idiots
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Yes, because all of a sudden, conservatives care SO MUCH about birds and bats.


I know the words' roots are the same, but conservationists and conservative are not necessarily one in the same.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gyorg: What's wrong with requiring they not run at night during the summer to not kill birds?


Because it's bullshiat. They don't kill many birds or bats. We have turbines all throughout Michigan, and if the conservatives' fear-mongering were true you'd expect to see a pile of dead avians under them all. Instead... Hardly anything. They kill like one bird every few months.

I've watched horses eat baby chicks like they were dumplings, and you don't see all the conservative ranchers moving to have horses banned. Cats kill millions of birds, but we don't ban cats. CARS kill more birds than wind turbines.

The "it's gonna kill bids!!!!" excuse is a bullshiat talking point that anti-wind people make because they don't have anything else. There aren't many actual negatives to wind power, aside from changing the "view" of the fields or lakes they're placed in. THAT is the real reason they don't like them. They "spoil the view".

Of course, there's also the "if progressives are for it, then we're against it" reason that supersedes all others.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a solution that will protect your precious birds and bats.

Nuclear Power.

/10 out of 10 manatees approve.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do the birds and bats fly into moving blades more than stationary blades?

Maybe they can install lights on them?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: WilderKWight: Yes, because all of a sudden, conservatives care SO MUCH about birds and bats.

I know the words' roots are the same, but conservationists and conservative are not necessarily one in the same.


Conservatives pretend to be conservationists when the ruse provides a convenient excuse for being a douchebag about something that's good for the planet.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
See, they've probably saved 100,000 people from windmill cancer, negating the virus. Checkmate, etc.
 
goatleggedfellow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow. Marketing-type speak from multiple camps that provide no valuable, discernible information that I could use to form a honest opinion. Guess I'll just assume my priors even harder.

Yes, it's not news.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
a) which bird species are flying 5 miles from shore at night? Or, for that matter, anywhere at night?

b) bats are flying around 5 miles off shore?

/ not doubting, would just like to know
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Do the birds and bats fly into moving blades more than stationary blades?

Maybe they can install lights on them?


It's not really an issue. It's  made-up   talking point that has become conservative "truth".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Russ1642: Electiricty is made on demand. It is not stored. When demand is low they don't need wind power. You can't expect large power plants to flick on and off simply because of the wind. A grid can't operate on wind only without massive infrastructure upgrades.

Not technically true - some of us know what pumped hydro storage electricity is:  an efficient way to deal with day time peak energy needs.


You could pump water into the Browns stadium during the day and let it drain into Erie during the night.

As good a use as any for it I suppose.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gyorg: What's wrong with requiring they not run at night during the summer to not kill birds?



Because electricity is still needed at night.
Because the people who included the stipulation don't give a shiat about birds and want the project to fail.
Because the number of birds killed by wind turbines is a tiny fraction of how many are killed in vehicle strikes and they sure aren't trying to get all cars, trucks, and trains outlawed at night.
Because the number of birds killed by wind turbines is an even tinier fraction of the number killed by flying into windows and nobody is trying to get those outlawed at night.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: a) which bird species are flying 5 miles from shore at night? Or, for that matter, anywhere at night?

b) bats are flying around 5 miles off shore?

/ not doubting, would just like to know


Yeah, I'm dubious of that. Certainly there are gulls and other water birds out that far, but bats? I kinda doubt it.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: It's not really an issue. It's made-up talking point that has become conservative "truth".


I'm pretty sure conservatives don't really care too much about birds and bats crashing into money makers.

This is lib on lib Ouroboros.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If bats can tell where gnats are precisely enough to snap them out of the air, they can tell that a giant farking blade is coming in time to get out of the way.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Yes, because all of a sudden, conservatives care SO MUCH about birds and bats.


It's often not conservatives that try to shut these things down over wildlife concerns. One of the Kennedy  aholes used the excuse about damage to the  bird population when they wanted to put some of these up near his beachfront home.

"The right project in the wrong place," sums up the view of key Cape Wind opponents, most notably, members of the Kennedy family, whose famous Hyannisport compound overlooks Nantucket Sound. The late Senator Edward Kennedy twice nearly killed the project with legislative sleight-of-hand. Eco-activist Robert Kennedy Jr. has railed against the wind farm, rationalizing his logic in a strained op-ed in the New York Times.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: gyorg: What's wrong with requiring they not run at night during the summer to not kill birds?


Because electricity is still needed at night.
Because the people who included the stipulation don't give a shiat about birds and want the project to fail.
Because the number of birds killed by wind turbines is a tiny fraction of how many are killed in vehicle strikes and they sure aren't trying to get all cars, trucks, and trains outlawed at night.
Because the number of birds killed by wind turbines is an even tinier fraction of the number killed by flying into windows and nobody is trying to get those outlawed at night.

[Fark user image 607x604]



Jeez. Even Canadian cats are far more polite and less violent than American cats.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Took a portion of a several state move through Ohio- not by my choice. This was long ago enough our little caravan was connected by walkie-talkies.

I'm not sure what mile we had reached when my plaintive cry went out to the other two cars: "Hey, guys? Ohio does end, doesn't it?"
 
ajgeek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember folks:
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the symbol of freedom.

Fark user imageView Full Size

And these are a desecration of natural resources.

/ I can't debate the environmental cost of the rare earths used to make these, though.
// That has been bloody tragic.
/// Oh look, 3 wind turbines.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: WilderKWight: Yes, because all of a sudden, conservatives care SO MUCH about birds and bats.

I know the words' roots are the same, but conservationists and conservative are not necessarily one in the same.


These groups opposing wind energy ARE conservative, they are using fallacious environmental arguments because Duke Energy etc pay them to. This has been going on for a while now.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Destructor: WilderKWight: It's not really an issue. It's made-up talking point that has become conservative "truth".

I'm pretty sure conservatives don't really care too much about birds and bats crashing into money makers.

This is lib on lib Ouroboros.


Right. That's why EVERY SINGLE yard in Michigan that has a "No Wind Turbines!" sign in their front yard also has a "TRUMP 2020" sign right farking next to it.

Give me a break. This is very much a conservative vs progressive issue. Orange Doofius went on the teevee and said wind turbines are bad, so now all conservatives hate wind turbines because they've gotten their marching orders.

'I never understood wind': Trump goes on bizarre tirade against windmills
Youtube ec9P3C1OXqE


What. A. Jackass.

EVERYTHING he said was wrong. EVERYTHING.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: WilderKWight: Yes, because all of a sudden, conservatives care SO MUCH about birds and bats.

It's often not conservatives that try to shut these things down over wildlife concerns. One of the Kennedy  aholes used the excuse about damage to the  bird population when they wanted to put some of these up near his beachfront home.

"The right project in the wrong place," sums up the view of key Cape Wind opponents, most notably, members of the Kennedy family, whose famous Hyannisport compound overlooks Nantucket Sound. The late Senator Edward Kennedy twice nearly killed the project with legislative sleight-of-hand. Eco-activist Robert Kennedy Jr. has railed against the wind farm, rationalizing his logic in a strained op-ed in the New York Times.


That's different. That's just rich assholes being rich assholes. And if you think the modern Kennedys are progressive, you're way off base.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Destructor: I have a solution that will protect your precious birds and bats.

Nuclear Power.

/10 out of 10 manatees approve.


Especially for those Fukushima manatees.
 
mark625
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: The bats and birds mostly come at night, mostly.


Username checks out.
 
zpaul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen these turbines in action.   It's not like they are whipping around like a box fan.  They barely move.  How many birds can possibly get hit?, or should I say, hit one of those blades.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Electiricty is made on demand. It is not stored. When demand is low they don't need wind power. You can't expect large power plants to flick on and off simply because of the wind. A grid can't operate on wind only without massive infrastructure upgrades.


Storage is coming in the form of batteries or the equivalent.  However, it's most needed at solar plants; most wind farms are located in places that have at least some wind almost all of the time.  I believe that in particular is one of the attractions of placing such on water, in fact.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gyorg: What's wrong with requiring they not run at night during the summer to not kill birds?



Ohio is the third-largest coal-consuming state in the nation after Texas and Indiana.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's interesting you might say, but not particularly germane to the discussion. What else do we know about coal?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah but STILL

Fark user imageView Full Size


Get rid of your cats and windows and your coal energy and we'll farking talk, OK?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see this has already been covered. Well played everyone.
 
