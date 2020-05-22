 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   ♫ I need a HERO So I'll just hop across the highway and borrow it til the end of the night He's got to be strong and he's got to be fast ♫ and wow that cop is strong and fast   (ajc.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Georgia, 19-year-old Vandale Fluker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cox Enterprises, Margaret Mitchell, Anne Cox Chambers, News, operator of the truck  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 10:42 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
f*ck the police

/f*ck dirti jersi
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been robbing old people, throwing spiders and murder hornets at teenagers, hiding kids from their parents and calling disabled people mutants.

I haven't manifested a superhero yet, but it should happen soon because I need to be stopped.
 
Jgok
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Beautiful musical headline. Bravo!
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The 19-year-old is charged with obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, aggravated assault, pedestrian on closed access highway, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and theft by taking, according to police."

Lol, a long list of felonies and they still gotta tack on a charge for jaywalking.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.