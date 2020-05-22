 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Plane crashes, killing all 107 onboard. Coronavirus seen shaking tiny fist   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
welp, I guess we know their religions are fake.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If a plane goes down and CNN doesn't cover it, did anyone really die?
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Airbus / Scarebus continues its ritual un-prosecuted pre-meditated killing of passengers world wide. From forcing tsunami destroyed countries to buy Scarebus to get aid, to failing the A380 150% wing-loading test, Scarebus builds on its reputation for falling out of the sky. FL35, cruise and it "breaks up". Nice. Good planes.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And Pakistan International Airlines had such a spotless safety record. Oh, wait.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: If a plane goes down and CNN doesn't cover it, did anyone really die?


It depends who was on it.
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The pilot was woefully unqualified to fly that plane.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wouldn't CV be yawning?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the fourth attempt at landing.  Can you imagine being a passenger on that plane?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This crashed into a residential area. Was anyone on the ground killed?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Had this crashed in New York, Cuomo would have had it crash into a Nursing Home.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sgygus: On the fourth attempt at landing.  Can you imagine being a passenger on that plane?


I don't think I want to think about my body being violently ripped apart in a plane crash.

/I'd rather die peacefully and painlessly
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do we now require planes to wear facemasks?
 
rcain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mortimer_ford: Airbus / Scarebus continues its ritual un-prosecuted pre-meditated killing of passengers world wide. From forcing tsunami destroyed countries to buy Scarebus to get aid, to failing the A380 150% wing-loading test, Scarebus builds on its reputation for falling out of the sky. FL35, cruise and it "breaks up". Nice. Good planes.


I'll take airbus over Boeing any day of the week

Boeing's reputation is such shiat right now they should break the company up and bury the name
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sgygus: On the fourth attempt at landing.  Can you imagine being a passenger on that plane?


Nope. I'm not going to think about it. That's one of my worst nightmares.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Had this crashed in New York, Cuomo would have had it crash into a Nursing Home



and have the cops issue a ticket for illegal parking of an aircraft. 
and then raise taxes for the clean up.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Test them anyway!
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: This crashed into a residential area. Was anyone on the ground killed?


Not as bad as when a 4 seater Cesna crashed into a cemetery. They were finding bodies for weeks.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dr_iacovone: Do we now require planes to wear facemasks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
