(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   People are taking advantage of the warm weather and the lockdown nearing its end to overdose with fentanyl-laced drugs   (dailygazette.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Opioid, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, alarming number of drug overdoses, Saratoga County, New York, Drug overdose, CAPITAL REGION, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, Drug addiction  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, that's not how you are supposed to party. Drugs are bad, mmmmkay?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OD on fentanyl and die or get the Rona and suffer for a month and possibly die.

Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them, everyone should have a hobby.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop lacing drugs with a substance that can kill your customer easily if that dose is wrong.

Killing your customers won't lead to repeat business.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: Please stop lacing drugs with a substance that can kill your customer easily if that dose is wrong.

Killing your customers won't lead to repeat business.


That might be someone's goal.

jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: Please stop lacing drugs with a substance that can kill your customer easily if that dose is wrong.

Killing your customers won't lead to repeat business.


======================================​========================

Yeah, this has befuddled me for a long time.

There's absolutely no way a drug dealer would knowingly kill their customer.  They want repeat business.  Like any drug company (legal or not), they want you hooked and paying them, not dead.

I feel like there's something we're missing.  Perhaps some very sinister supplier (conservatives have been getting more and more overt in their hatred of drug users and how they think they're all scum) sneaking their fentanyl-laced drugs into the market, essentially mass-murdering thousands.  Or even the government doing it as a way to 'fix' the drug problem in the country, just kill 'em all until they're all dead or too afraid to use anymore.

Something like that.

No normal supplier wants to kill their clients.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
never heard of cutting coke with Fentanyl, aren't those kind of opposites?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drug dealers don't care about their poor customers dying. Like most capitalists, they would rather sell a rock for $100 than $10.

Drug prices don't work like other commodities. They sell for what the customer can pay, sort of like bidding. The real money is in the suburbs, with middle class addicts. The income customers are a side shuttle and it makes sense they would suffer when the dealers want to reduce the cost of making and selling the product to them by cutting it with a cheaper replacement.

Since there are always far more people turning poor than rich, when they die it really is not a big deal for the dealers.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: never heard of cutting coke with Fentanyl, aren't those kind of opposites?


A speedball involves cocaine and an opiate, so it does exist.  Just one more danger posed by prescriptions from your streetcorner pharmacist, I suppose.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Drug dealers don't care about their poor customers dying. Like most capitalists, they would rather sell a rock for $100 than $10.

Drug prices don't work like other commodities. They sell for what the customer can pay, sort of like bidding. The real money is in the suburbs, with middle class addicts. The income customers are a side shuttle and it makes sense they would suffer when the dealers want to reduce the cost of making and selling the product to them by cutting it with a cheaper replacement.

Since there are always far more people turning poor than rich, when they die it really is not a big deal for the dealers.


May I ask a question?

Why on earth is getting Fentanyl cheaper then the street drugs?

You would think with it's potency, it would be more expensive or like an option when you buy a car...


"this powder comes with Fentanyl! Now how much would you pay?"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: never heard of cutting coke with Fentanyl, aren't those kind of opposites?

A speedball involves cocaine and an opiate, so it does exist.  Just one more danger posed by prescriptions from your streetcorner pharmacist, I suppose.


fair point
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: Bennie Crabtree: Drug dealers don't care about their poor customers dying. Like most capitalists, they would rather sell a rock for $100 than $10.

Drug prices don't work like other commodities. They sell for what the customer can pay, sort of like bidding. The real money is in the suburbs, with middle class addicts. The income customers are a side shuttle and it makes sense they would suffer when the dealers want to reduce the cost of making and selling the product to them by cutting it with a cheaper replacement.

Since there are always far more people turning poor than rich, when they die it really is not a big deal for the dealers.

May I ask a question?

Why on earth is getting Fentanyl cheaper then the street drugs?

You would think with it's potency, it would be more expensive or like an option when you buy a car...


"this powder comes with Fentanyl! Now how much would you pay?"


well it might be more expensive by weight but you only need 1/100 of it.  That's why  they were mixing it into heroin.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See, quarantine works.

Step outside?  WHAM fentanyl overdose!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's like some sort of Opioid War...
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, if it was good enough for Prince it's good enough for me.
 
