(NBC News) N.J. woman accused of fatally beating wife with wine chiller captured in Texas.
    Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, United States, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Gavilanez-Alectus, New York City, Brick Township Police, slaying of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus  
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lead investigator is like...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She should have just walled her in brick by brick in the wine cellar, like some other wine aficionados
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This was all avoidable.
I blame gay marriage. And New Jersey. And women.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This was all avoidable.
I blame gay marriage. And New Jersey. And women.


And don't anybody dare blame the wine.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: She should have just walled her in brick by brick in the wine cellar, like some other wine aficionados


Texas is too hot for Amontillado.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Subtonic: This was all avoidable.
I blame gay marriage. And New Jersey. And women.

And don't anybody dare blame the wine.


Once again alcohol proves it is both the solution and source of all problems.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
stopthecap.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone...

( •_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)

Lost their chill
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wine chiller? Is that a regional thing like soda vs. pop?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh. I'd have expected boxed wine. In the conservatory.
 
HairyNevus [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: She should have just walled her in brick by brick in the wine cellar, like some other wine aficionados


i3.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: Wine chiller? Is that a regional thing like soda vs. pop?


I didn't know they even made wine coolers anymore. I thought they'd gone the way of Zima and Boone's Farms.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: PanicAttack: Wine chiller? Is that a regional thing like soda vs. pop?

I didn't know they even made wine coolers anymore. I thought they'd gone the way of Zima and Boone's Farms.


When there were still breweries, the Big Hot Thing was starting to be clear malt beverages called "hard seltzer." I tried one and asked the brewer, "Isn't this basically Zima?"

I'm not allowed in that brewery anymore.
 
K-jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The wine chiller killer?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next episode of Chiller Theater.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: xxBirdMadGirlxx: PanicAttack: Wine chiller? Is that a regional thing like soda vs. pop?

I didn't know they even made wine coolers anymore. I thought they'd gone the way of Zima and Boone's Farms.

When there were still breweries, the Big Hot Thing was starting to be clear malt beverages called "hard seltzer." I tried one and asked the brewer, "Isn't this basically Zima?"

I'm not allowed in that brewery anymore.


I don't know- most of the hard seltzers out there actually make nice mixers. However, that's not what I'm looking for in a brewery visit. YMMV, of course.

Yeah, I know- it says something that I've punched up hard seltzer.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just more proof that the gays shouldn't be allowed to be married to each other.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tatertoot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Just more proof that the gays shouldn't be allowed to be married to each other.


Joe Exotic, is that you?
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess her modified wooden toilet roller wasn't handy.
 
