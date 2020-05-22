 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   7 questions answered on how to socialize safely as coronavirus restrictions ease. 8) Don't forget to change out of your house pajamas before leaving   (theconversation.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Hygiene, Hand washing, Hand sanitizer, Northern Territory, coronavirus restrictions, 75-year-old, social skills, lockdown lifting  
356 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 22 May 2020 at 2:22 PM



Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Misread as "Don't forget to change out of your horse pajamas..."
I took a drink; I'm better now.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna socialize with my recliner, tv, and a shiat load of beer.  It's going to be great.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it might feel less sociable, avoiding shared grazing plates is a simple tactic to limit the risk of virus transmission. It might even stop your friend scoffing all the dip.

If your friend doubts the existence of dip then he may be on PCP. You should get him to the emergency room.
 
6nome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am going to practice safe distance by going to Cancun!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!
 
WillJM8528 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As an introvert in a house full of introverts it is shocking to see so much importance placed on socializing and appearance.

People act as if they need salons and bars. These things are solidly in the realm of "frivolous wants" as far as I'm concerned.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OK, I'll change out of my house pajamas and into my good going-out pajamas before I head over to Wal Mart. to get my Dale Earnhardt collector plates.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The double dipper should lose a hand.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not getting dressed up its not like I go to Walmart

/ever
 
ukexpat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, question. Are "house pajamas" different from "sleeping pajamas".
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As long as I can still wear my pink fuzzy bunny slippers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does a t-shirt, and sweat pants count as pajamas?
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I really have gotten lazy with respect to getting dressed prior to leaving the house these days...commando with sweatshorts has been my go-to.  The breeze on my package is glorious.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That works if you wear pajamas.
 
Locklear93
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: As an introvert in a house full of introverts it is shocking to see so much importance placed on socializing and appearance.

People act as if they need salons and bars. These things are solidly in the realm of "frivolous wants" as far as I'm concerned.


I wish I could find it shocking, but it's all I expect.  I don't remember the daily thinkpieces on how emotionally draining it is for introverts to have to tolerate random people all day, every day.  I'm genuinely fortunate to be able to work from home; self-isolation has been a vacation for me.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shower.

Rinse.

Repeat.

Always Repeat......
 
