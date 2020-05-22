 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Were... were there donkeys? Please tell me there were donkeys. Pretty much everything about this is NSFW (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Fake, Human sexuality, Samantha Brick, Human sexual behavior, first-person piece, Sexual intercourse, Happy Mondays star, numerous vodka, various clubs  
•       •       •

2039 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 11:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who needs donkeys if you have dwarfs? Also, "dwarfs" just looks wrong. But Google says that "dwarves" is an alternative spelling, and spell check doesn't like it.

I'll hold out for dwarfs AND donkeys, thank you very much.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, there were sex dwarfs?
Isn't it nice
Luring disco dollies to a life of vice
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 dwarves = 1 donkey
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to Tijuana a few times when I was stationed in San Diego but never did find that elusive Donkey Show.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, subby, there were donkeys. And your mom...
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any dwarf is a sex dwarf if you're brave enough.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hordes of intoxicated British people passing STDs to each other in packed dance clubs has never been my fetish.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bounder: Anyway about the holiday..

Tourist: Well yes, I've been on package tours many times and so your advert really bought my eye.

Bounder: Ah good. (begins to murmer 'yes' and 'uh-huh' in agreement)

Tourist: Yes, you're quite right. I'm fed up with being treated like sheep. What's the point of going abroad if you're just another tourist carted around in buses surrounded by sweaty mindless oafs from Kettering and Boventry in their cloth caps and their cardigans and their transistor radios and their Sunday Mirrors, bomplaining about the tea - 'Oh they don't make it properly here, do they, not like at home' - and stopping at Majorcan bodegas selling fish and chips and Watney's Red Barrel and calamaris and two veg and sitting in their cotton frocks squirting Timothy White's suncream all over their puffy raw swollen purulent flesh 'cos they 'overdid it on the first day.'

Bounder: (still patiently) Yes, absolutely, yes I quite agree... (continues to intersperse comments throughout the tirade)

Tourist: And being herded into endless Hotel Miramars and Bellvueses and Bontinentales with their modern international luxury roomettes and draught Red Barrel and swimming pools full of fat German businessmen pretending they're acrobats forming pyramids and frightening the children and barging into queues and if you're not at your table spot on seven you miss the bowl of Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup, the first item on the menu of International Cuisine, and every Thursday night the hotel has a bloody cabaret in the bar, featuring a tiny emaciated dago with nine-inch hips and some bloated fat tart with her hair brylcreemed down and a big arse presenting Flamenco for Foreigners.

Bounder: (beggining to get fed up) Shut up!! (comments grow more rude and more forceful)

Tourist: And then some adenoidal typists from Birmingham with flabby white legs and diarrhoea trying to pick up hairy bandy-legged wop waiters called Manuel and once a week there's an excursion to the local Roman Ruins to buy cherryade and melted ice cream and bleeding Watney's Red Barrel and one evening you visit the so called typical restaurant with local colour and atmosphere and you sit next to a party from Rhyl who keep singing 'Torremolinos, torremolinos' and complaining about the food - 'It's so greasy here, isn't it?' - and you get cornered by some drunken greengrocer from Luton with an Instamatic camera and Dr. Scholl sandals and last Tuesday's Daily Express and he drones on and on and on about how Mr. Smith should be running this country and how many languages Enoch Powell can speak and then he throws up over the Cuba Libres.

Bounder: Will you shut up?

Tourist: And sending tinted postcards of places they don't realise they haven't even visited to 'All at number 22, weather wonderful, our room is marked with an 'X'.

Bounder: Please, Shut up!!!!

Tourist: Food very greasy but we've found a charming little local place hidden away in the back streets...

Bounder: Damn you, I can't take it!!!

Tourist: where they serve Watney's Red Barrel and cheese and onion.......
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was there in 2002, I wish I remembered any of it.
 
elgrancerdo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Got distracted by commercials on top.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

assets.capitalfm.comView Full Size

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Supposedly in Mexico across the border from Laredo in the 90's when I was through there several times there was several donkey shows and even 1 with a chicken- I have no idea either. Was a common part of the show for the women to shoot ping pong balls - yes from there into the audience or into a container for sucker bets.

Also common for the Mexican Police at the time to come in and interrupt the show and frisk everyone worse then the TSA but if you  planned on getting out of there without a beating and seeing the inside of a Mexican prison you just let them do there thing and in    a few minutes it was party time again.

I do think they were in cahoots with the Laredo PD as I would see cars loaded with fresh girls visit where I was staying every hour but if you were say just across the street they wouldn't go there for anything.
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Got distracted by commercials on top.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x639]
[assets.capitalfm.com image 850x1258]
[thesun.co.uk image 620x744]


Commercials for spackling paste, horrendously bad plastic surgery, and un-lifelike sex-dolls.
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: Who needs donkeys if you have dwarfs? Also, "dwarfs" just looks wrong. But Google says that "dwarves" is an alternative spelling, and spell check doesn't like it.


"Dwarfs" is the standard plural, but Tolkien used "dwarves" followed Old English practice of morphological voicing distinctions. Since then, his usage was picked up by other fantasy writers and gaming, namely original D&D. So "dwarfs" is the typical plural for the nearly obsolete term for little people, and "dwarves" for the non-human race in works of fantasy.

/Tolkien also changed "Elfin" to "Elven" for the same reason
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.