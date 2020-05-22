 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Alabama has been holding graduation ceremonies packed to capacity with the end result being packed hospitals   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Southern man
Better keep your head
You ignored
What Doc Fauci said
Covid bug
Gonna kill you all
Now your bodies
Are piling fast
Southern man
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, learning that abject stupidity can lead to negative consequences is at least as valid a life lesson to learn from a graduation ceremony as any other pearls of wisdom that the selected speaker might choose to deliver.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mollari: Southern man
Better keep your head
You ignored
What Doc Fauci said
Covid bug
Gonna kill you all
Now your bodies
Are piling fast
Southern man


Roll snide
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Congratulations!  Now die for the economy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alabama: *cough* Don't care *cough cough* We're stickin' it to the *cough* libs!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Over the next several weeks of isolation, he and his classmates were stripped of the pomp and circumstance that usually accompany their rite of passage.

Dude, it's just high school.  You can sleepwalk your way to graduation from high school.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, learning that abject stupidity can lead to negative consequences is at least as valid a life lesson to learn from a graduation ceremony as any other pearls of wisdom that the selected speaker might choose to deliver.


This is Alabama - I'd be surprised if they learnt even that lesson: the bar for graduation is so low it's a tripping hazard.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, Trump will finally have his barrier to the south in the form of a mound of corpses composed of his base.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
why are americans so stupid?
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trump supporters seem like a self correcting problem.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stop demanding hugs, especially you older folks with boundary issues.

The Girl Scouts are correct, it's an entirely farked up thing to raise kids, particularly girls, to feel obligated to hug anyone they don't want to hug.

A demand for a hug is a threat in the age of Covid-19, stand your ground!
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Montgomery and Birmingham, the two cities in trouble, are run by Democrats.
 
