Skynet can now make personality judgments based on your photographs. In no way can this ever be used against you
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
120 years ago they tried to do that by feeling bumps on people's heads. This is bound to be as reliable.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo...Resting Biatch Face?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is why I'm always VERY nice to the self-checkout terminal at the grocery.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.
AI cant even tell the difference between an apple and a tomato.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what we have friends on Facebook and fellow Farkers for?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
patr55
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
warnings from pics are a go. So is google censoring the evidence for you. ($$$)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Isn't this more or less using technology to profile a person?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Bullshiat.
AI cant even tell the difference between an apple and a tomato.


That's your fault. I'm afraid that we have to transfer you to the team working on the 'hot dog or penis' app.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Artificial intelligence can make personality judgments based on our photographs the biases of the programmers and/or the aggregate of input biases for machine learning.

The "AI" "looks" at data we show it, but learns what we say to from it basiaclly.
If the AI is told, a person that looks this way bis ___, and we say that to it over and over and over again with a million different examerplks of what it is told is, lets say a happy smile.

Is this AI then going to be noticing when that happy smile is a shared happy smile with you, or they exhibit a happy smile in anticipation of the harm they are about to visit upon you?


If we teach the AI how to ID sarcasm, is different from how the AI treats sarcasm. AS sarcasm does or does not work depending on the audience more than the delivery of it.
Someone attempting to exhibit sarcasm may be showing us a positive interaction or a very fugitive condensing one.

And i do not believe the Ai will make that call correctly, it will merely show us the bias of it's programmers toward  such.
\
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Russian researchers from HSE University and Open University for the Humanities and Economics have demonstrated that artificial intelligence is able to infer people's personality from 'selfie' photographs better than human raters do."

It's very hard for AI to do a poorer job than humans at this.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This will be labeled racist by the end of tomorrow*.

/Might actually be racist.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Bullshiat.
AI cant even tell the difference between an apple and a tomato.


Irrelevant to the people who want to do this.  Doesn't actually matter if it's wrong a significant part of the time.  Only matters that it's right more often than wrong.

Or, more correctly, that's it agrees with the people who want to use this more often than it disagrees.
 
awruk!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The average effect size of r = .24 indicates that AI can make a correct guess about the relative standing of two randomly chosen individuals on a personality dimension in 58% of cases as opposed to the 50% expected by chance.

Yep, 8% of a difference between AI prediction and "either you are a psychopath or not".

That's a resounding success...
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Project Insight requires ... insight.
 
schubie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been doing that since Myspace was a thing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing I'm not some camwhore and I don't post my photos onto the Internet then.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: 120 years ago they tried to do that by feeling bumps on people's heads. This is bound to be as reliable.


Yup.  High tech phrenology is what we have here.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Most likely this will be repurposed for determining whether or not you're a "current liver host for the deserving" or "compost for the yeast vats".
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Duh. Karen haircuts
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Bullshiat.
AI cant even tell the difference between an apple and a tomato.


I dunno, I utilize the image recognition on iNaturalist.org quite frequently (if only because otherwise I'd have to look up the correct spelling), and it is darn good at recognizing even obscure plants.

Now that I think about it, their plant recognition is better than their spell check!
 
