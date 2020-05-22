 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   "Don't kid yourself, Jimmy. If a cow ever got the chance, he'd eat you and everyone you care about. Why, right now they're pooping on our lettuce"   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Escherichia coli, Outbreaks of E. coli illness, Agriculture, Irrigation, Livestock, U.S. Food, Bacteria, outbreaks of food  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep an eye on your milk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We should challenge Fark to do this thread without the help of Gary Larson.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spindle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can assure you that if there was a big enough chicken, they would tear your ass up.   Those things are cold blooded killers
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just one more reason to eat the cow instead of the lettuce.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't let the name throw you, Jimmy. It's not really a floor. It's more of a steel grating that allows material to sluice through so it can be collected and exported.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Spindle: I can assure you that if there was a big enough chicken, they would tear your ass up.   Those things are cold blooded killers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MBooda: Spindle: I can assure you that if there was a big enough chicken, they would tear your ass up.   Those things are cold blooded killers

[Fark user image 591x384]


If they wanted that to work they'd say 'Eat chickn or I'll rapekill ur childrn then burn u to deth."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Spindle: I can assure you that if there was a big enough chicken, they would tear your ass up.   Those things are cold blooded killers


Yep.  https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/hea​l​th/health-problems/south-australian-wo​man-fatally-attacked-by-pet-rooster/ne​ws-story/5a126b0620a73e94d0310b448231e​c00
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spindle: I can assure you that if there was a big enough chicken, they would tear your ass up.   Those things are cold blooded killers


It's happened. Of course it's Australia though so...
 
kow469
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Investigators concluded that the illness was centered on ranches and fields owned by the same grower and that were located downslope from public land where cattle grazed."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Investigators concluded that the illness was centered on ranches and fields owned by the same grower and that were located downslope from public land where cattle grazed."


"Hey, thanks for the free land; here's some shiat lettuce."
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Spindle: I can assure you that if there was a big enough chicken, they would tear your ass up.   Those things are cold blooded killers


True story. I've seen them hunt down mice, frogs, and snakes.

They're like delicious little velociraptors.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The salad was dressed before being picked.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Keep an eye on your milk.

[Fark user image 350x350] [View Full Size image _x_]


or learn how to milk a cow correctly...
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I deal with foodborne illnesses as part of my job, and have the most common bugs on my wall.  E coli is pretty darn cute.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
