 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   UK scientists discover most seriously ill Covid-19 patients have extremely low T-cell count, raising hopes for possible treatment   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: News, Immune system, Lymphocyte, White blood cell, Natural killer cell, Antibody, clinical trial, Thymus, low numbers of an immune cell  
•       •       •

1126 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 2:37 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He'll fix ya right up.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its Resident Evil all over again!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...isn't that just how illness works? Are they reinventing the wheel here?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

fool
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thank God.  We were almost a Jill sandwich!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone with an armchair MD please help out here- is it just a really light on facts article or is covid19 now looking like airborne HIV?
 
6nome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Low T
Fark user imageView Full Size


High tea
Fark user imageView Full Size


Iced T
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, good - I was afraid there wouldn't be a treatment option that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Extracting T cells, culturing them in vitro (and even tailoring them for specific receptors) then reintroducing them via injection is a relatively new & viable cancer treatment, but it's expensive as hell. I guess someone figured out an off-label use and hopes to sell this for COVID-19.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More desperate lies from Commie, Fascist, Socialist, Liberals!!

It's a well known FACT that FARTBAMA and KILLERY have BILLIONS of stock in T-Cells!!! This is nothing more than another COUPE attempt to unseat a duly elected President who is carrying out everything needed in America and making this country great again!
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Doesn't it target t cells?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just wait till the T-Virus goes crazy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
T-cells? What about N-cells? A-cells? TNA treatment!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ shakes tiny fist at 2farknfunny
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: [Fark user image 644x500]
fool


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Just wait till the T-Virus goes crazy.


Or when it can move.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: 2farknfunny: [Fark user image 644x500]
fool

[Fark user image 549x413]


I'm gonna steal this one, if ok with fMF.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dsogaming.comView Full Size

Intrigued
 
buster_v
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good.L Un-Fark this planet.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ow!! My corpuscles!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Opacity: Someone with an armchair MD please help out here- is it just a really light on facts article or is covid19 now looking like airborne HIV?


It has been known for a while that in some cases, lymphocytes take a beating and losing your immune system never helps. Several T cell types have ACE2 receptors. The current consensus (but there's not much data here) is that while the virus CAN infect these cells, it can't replicate in them. But if it kills the cell...that doesn't help.

However, unlike HIV, it doesn't always win and wipe out the immune system, but it does damage it in severe cases. (This may also be related to the syndrome children see with this disease, which I forget the name of.)

Emcrit has these labs as signs the patient is going south.

D-dimer > 1000 ng/ml (sign of clotting in the blood)
Ferritin >300 ug/L (sign of a hyperinflammatory response/cytokine storm)
LDH >245 IU/L (sign of tissue breakdown, esp. cardiac tissue)
Absolute lymphocyte count < 0.8 (sign of a weakened immune system.)
C-reactive protein >100 mg/L (sign of inflammation and cardiac damage.)

Basically, you don't want any of these, and apparently, the worse those numbers are, the worse the prognosis.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sooo, is the answer gonna be Milla Jovovich clones? For everyone? Because, I'd be okay with that.
What? You don't want yours? Okay, *fine* I guess I can take that one, too, but I'm not happy about it.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is the part where he tells everyone to start taking AZT, isn't it?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With that high Scrabble score name, I assume the price will be in the low teens (and reserved for the richest folk).
 
walkerhound
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Opacity: Someone with an armchair MD please help out here- is it just a really light on facts article or is covid19 now looking like airborne HIV?


No, it's light on details.  From what I gather, cases with the worst outcomes had low levels of T cells.  It's not saying whether the virus caused that low T cell count or whether the cases typically had low T cell counts beforehand.

Many infections are impacted by the balance of the immune response, with different forms of T cells vs. B cells responding - cause and effect still have not been completely sorted out.  The authors of this study hope that a cell signaling molecule - interleukin 7, which helps stimulate the development of T cells, might help improve outcomes.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Opacity: Someone with an armchair MD please help out here- is it just a really light on facts article or is covid19 now looking like airborne HIV?


More proof that Covid19 was made in the same lab that created AIDS. The Democrats duplicity knows no bounds.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NUGENIX TOTAL-T LIKE A MOTHERF*CKER, GET IN HERE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
walkerhound
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

walkerhound: Opacity: Someone with an armchair MD please help out here- is it just a really light on facts article or is covid19 now looking like airborne HIV?

No, it's light on details.  From what I gather, cases with the worst outcomes had low levels of T cells.  It's not saying whether the virus caused that low T cell count or whether the cases typically had low T cell counts beforehand.

Many infections are impacted by the balance of the immune response, with different forms of T cells vs. B cells responding - cause and effect still have not been completely sorted out.  The authors of this study hope that a cell signaling molecule - interleukin 7, which helps stimulate the development of T cells, might help improve outcomes.


Nevermind, I need to read further into the article before responding.  The patients had low T cells and it was likely due to the virus.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some studies have found low t-cells in COVID patients. Here is one from China.

Also, nCoV19 invades and destroys certain t-cells. An article about it was posted to the Geek tab a few weeks ago.  I think this is the one. (I was the submitter but it's been a long time). That study concluded it destroys the t-cells but does not replicate in them. (So, it does not function like HIV but maybe the last few days of life are somewhat, sort of, like dying of AIDS...?)

I would do a lot to explain the major infections. It might also explain why COVID seems to be the virus that does everything.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: (So, it does not function like HIV but maybe the last few days of life are somewhat, sort of, like dying of AIDS...?)


Most AIDS patients succumb to influenza or pneumonia, so yes, the end stage is similar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: fragMasterFlash: 2farknfunny: [Fark user image 644x500]
fool

[Fark user image 549x413]

I'm gonna steal this one, if ok with fMF.


I stole it from GIS so by all means plz enjoy posting it here, there and everywhere.

/can't stop the signal
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm a fully accredited Internet medicalist scientician, and I can tell you what this article is hiding from you:

AIDS reduces T-cell counts.
COVID reduces T-cell counts.
Therefore:
COVID IS AIRBORNE AIDS.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.