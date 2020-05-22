 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "I need your boots, your motorcycle, and your...amusing plastic frog?" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Robot, Robotics, soft robotic system, Professor Katia Bertoldi, Foot, enormous potential, soft robots, wide spectrum of applications  
posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 9:40 PM



dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hedley Lamarr Wants His Froggy
Youtube FYXckKwBRb0
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Soft robots have enormous potential for a wide spectrum of applications, ranging from minimally invasive surgical tools and exoskeletons to warehouse grippers and video game add-ons. "

Yeah....warehouse grippers...um thats what I'm using them for.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Austrian Death Machine - I Need Your Clothes, Your Boots, And Your Motorcycle
Youtube PpaiHlQrwBw


Featuring the best lyrics ever written.

"I just traveled back in time
And I showed up empty-handed
Why don't you just cut me a break
With those things that I demanded?"
 
