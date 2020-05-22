 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   San Francisco's oldest gay bar 'The Stud' to permanently close due to pandemic   (kron4.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Property, Zoning, SAN FRANCISCO, The Stud, Ownership, owner blames, San Francisco, San Francisco's oldest gay bar  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 10:35 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gay bars are, sadly, a thing of the past, as gay people can live openly now, and don't particularly need a special place to be able to express themselves, and hookup apps like Grindr mean that you can quite literally just have someone come to your house for a hookup.

Besides, I've gotten to the point where I just can't bring myself to overpay for drinks while techno music bashes me in the back of the head.
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That place was usually packed.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Blue Oyster
Youtube jo3m2ATiomY



/Any excuse to post these
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Besides, I've gotten to the point where I just can't bring myself to overpay for drinks while techno music bashes me in the back of the head.


From every gay bar/club I've seen it looks like the party is happening outside the premises than on the inside.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Woah. So a virus outbreak closes a gay bar, and it's NOT a sexually transmitted one, you say?!?

Well. There ya go. Huh.
 
zpaul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For every business that "permanently" closes, one will open in its spot. That is if your business was going to stay open if not for
Covid.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GIRL!  I WANNA TAKE YOU TO A GAY BAR!
TAKE YOU TO A GAY BAR!
BUT IT'S CLOSED!
SO WE GOTTA GO HOME!
GO HOME!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As long as the Sex Cauldon's okay.
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: As long as the Sex Cauldon's okay.


I thought they shut that place down...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"We work hard, we play hard."

Simpsons - The Anvil
Youtube XZ46Injpi88
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Stud is being put out to pasture?

So they're gonna drive a nail in to the stud?
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Inconsolable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The Stud is being put out to pasture?

So they're gonna drive a nail in to the stud?


I'm sure they can bear it.  They hit bottom but I'm sure they'll come out on top of this.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bigpeeler: That place was usually packed.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/thatsthejoke.jpg
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.