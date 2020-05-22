 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Elementary drive-thru graduation interrupted by large "shut the f*ck up" sign from angry neighbor   (kfor.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Oklahoma  
Pocket Ninja
1 hour ago  
The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."
 
Tr0mBoNe
1 hour ago  
Everyone sucks here.
 
BizarreMan
1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."


When you don't expect your kid to make it through high school.  You've gotta take the graduations you can get.

Which also explains kindergarten graduation.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
1 hour ago  
you moved in across from a school, not a cemetery.  it's probably too loud for him for about 180 days a year
 
Giant Clown Shoe
48 minutes ago  
Rented a house for a summer when I was in college and the day we moved in the high school abutting the backyard began 2 a day marching band practice. I contemplated arson.

I've lived next to trains and under airport landing paths. This was worse.

One day? Deal with it. All summer? Burn that mother down.
 
FrancoFile
44 minutes ago  
Insert Chris Rock "but I understand" thing here.

Air horns are of the devil.  And they should especially not be used around small children, who could get their hearing permanently damaged by them.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
42 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Pocket Ninja: The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."

When you don't expect your kid to make it through high school.  You've gotta take the graduations you can get.

Which also explains kindergarten graduation.


It's Oklahoma. This is as good as it gets.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik
42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Insert Chris Rock "but I understand" thing here.

Air horns are of the devil.  And they should especially not be used around small children, who could get their hearing permanently damaged by them.


Dammit.
 
wademh
42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."


Just as with high school, it is a celebration organized by Administrators and teachers that they won't have to put up with these brats anymore.
 
Imaginativescreenname
41 minutes ago  
Hope that neighbor gets tp'ed by the local supply hoarder.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertgeek
37 minutes ago  
What a farkin' snowflake.
 
Circusdog320
29 minutes ago  
Our first house was across the street from an elementary school. We lived there for 20 years. School bells, recess and field day make noise but after a short amount of time it becomes just part of the day and you tune it out.

And, you know what you're getting into when you live near a school.
 
brizzle365
29 minutes ago  
errr, so is it an elementary school or a middle school?
 
Tyrosine
25 minutes ago  
There's one of these assholes near every school, park, and playground. All reasonable people know that there is occasional noise and traffic associated with schools. This isn't new - I grew up across from an elementary school and I can assure you that noise and traffic was normal 40+ years ago - so this asshole knew there would be noise when he bought his house. The grad ceremony is one evening. Be a man and suck it up you overgrown petulant child.
 
mjbok
24 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."


As a parent with two high-school age kids I've been through multiple pre-school, kindergarten, elementary, and middle school graduations.  Personally I didn't think high-school or college graduations were a big deal, but I know I would have rolled my eyes at anything earlier than that.
 
Tyrosine
21 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Pocket Ninja: The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."

When you don't expect your kid to make it through high school.  You've gotta take the graduations you can get.

Which also explains kindergarten graduation.


Is there a high dropout rate in your area? Even high school is pretty much viewed as a default prize, rather than an accomplishment, by most people. That's why not graduating is pretty much poison for most people: If you didn't graduate people wonder what's wrong with you.
 
steklo
17 minutes ago  
I never took home anything I didn't want my parents to see from school. Including any instructions or invites to any graduation ceremonies. They came to one. My 12th grade graduation. That was the only time. Oh they did attend my open school nights in elementary school and that was it unless I missed the bus and they had to get to/from school.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
16 minutes ago  
It's not wise to upset an Okie.
 
BizarreMan
14 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: BizarreMan: Pocket Ninja: The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."

When you don't expect your kid to make it through high school.  You've gotta take the graduations you can get.

Which also explains kindergarten graduation.

Is there a high dropout rate in your area? Even high school is pretty much viewed as a default prize, rather than an accomplishment, by most people. That's why not graduating is pretty much poison for most people: If you didn't graduate people wonder what's wrong with you.


I lived in Mississippi for 25 years so......
 
DrBrownCow
13 minutes ago  
One advantage of not being in a super-hot housing market, or having the nerve to back out of an offer, is being able to hang out in your potential new neighborhood.   We looked at a house near a high school so we went over there one afternoon and discovered the parents lined their cars up along the side street the house was on for nearly an hour before school let out.   Parked halfway on the grass and partially blocking driveways.  No thanks.

On another house we were a few blocks from a high school stadium.  The sellers said they didn't think it was a nuisance because the house had off street parking.  It wasn't football season, so I walked around and talked to as many neighbors as I could about the neighborhood.   Several people said they regularly complain to the school about teams using the PA system to play loud music for hours during practices, and the football game nights were a zoo.

With our current house I parked in the neighborhood at night several days in a row to get a read on the activity, and during the day I introduced myself to several neighbors.  Everything checked out OK.
 
yoyopro
13 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."


I have never understood it also.  :(
Go and read your books, there is so much to understand.
 
6nome
12 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: BizarreMan: Pocket Ninja: The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."

When you don't expect your kid to make it through high school.  You've gotta take the graduations you can get.

Which also explains kindergarten graduation.

It's Oklahoma. This is as good as it gets.


Only thing worse than Oklahoma is Oklabama. Though, Oklatucky gives it a run for its money cousin-pussy.
 
BrerRobot
10 minutes ago  
Hero tag.
Where's the hero tag?
Anyone seen the hero tag?

He's just saying what every teacher is thinking.
 
Egoy3k
9 minutes ago  
I'm with the guy who was annoyed. I've worked nights before, my wife who works in healthcare still does work some night shifts. People driving around the neighborhood making noise because of the virus are farkign stupid.

We have absolutely no right to force people to be quiet nor would we attempt to do so but we have every right to be annoyed and so does this guy.
 
DrBrownCow
9 minutes ago  

mjbok: As a parent with two high-school age kids I've been through multiple pre-school, kindergarten, elementary, and middle school graduations.  Personally I didn't think high-school or college graduations were a big deal, but I know I would have rolled my eyes at anything earlier than that.


Private K-12 schools often have "promotion" ceremonies at the end of grades K,5, and 8.   Since the kids aren't moving to a different school, or even getting an entirely new set of teachers and support staff, it helps reinforce the idea of leveling up and new expectations.
 
Jeebus Saves
9 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Our first house was across the street from an elementary school. We lived there for 20 years. School bells, recess and field day make noise but after a short amount of time it becomes just part of the day and you tune it out.

And, you know what you're getting into when you live near a school.


I don't think this was normal school noise.  This seems like a parade of a couple hundred cars honking horns for a few hours.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The guy's an asshole, but I've never understood elementary school "graduations."



Bob:
It's not a graduation. He's moving from the 4th grade to the 5th grade.
Helen:
It's a ceremony.
Bob:
It's psychotic! They keep creating new ways to celebrate mediocrity.
 
