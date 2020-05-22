 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   'Dreamer' brothers grow up, become ICU nurses working on front lines of COVID fight, still face deportation because why?   (myfox8.com) divider line
62
    More: Murica, Marriage, English-language films, American Dream, Donald Trump, United States, United States nationality law, Jonathan Vargas, Trump Administration  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we have a racist president being advised by racists as he panders to racists and this is the sort of thing that makes racists feel proud of themselves. It's not complicated.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Because we have a racist president being advised by racists as he panders to racists and this is the sort of thing that makes racists feel proud of themselves. It's not complicated.


Nah, I'm pretty sure it's economic anxiety.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OMFG Help Us [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why deport them? Easy. Skilled trained ICU nurses begging to work on COVID wards are very simple to find. One under every rock. /s/
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does not matter. They are here illegally.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devil's Ad Voco: because the law is the law?

Don't like the law? CHANGE IT.

/Keep the kids, send the "President" away.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And this is my country," Guillermo said.

That's where you're wrong, bucko. You're an illegal alien and you're going back to your home planet.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because he's still an illegal immigrant.

Ya'll are all for the rule of law until it is applied against some group you like.

/remembers when dreamers were supposed to be just a handful of people
//the ones who got straight a's and top results on tests like SATs
///now it's everybody.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's an asshole?

Yeah, I'm going with Trump's an asshole.
 
The Magical Flying Cow Turd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the law. It has to be changed, but don't expect this to happen under Pres. Orangina La Douche.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Because he's still an illegal immigrant.

Ya'll are all for the rule of law until it is applied against some group you like.

/remembers when dreamers were supposed to be just a handful of people
//the ones who got straight a's and top results on tests like SATs
///now it's everybody.


Look, it slithered from the Pol tab.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JamesLengel: Does not matter. They are here illegally.


That statement would carry more weight if our new MAGA fascist/kleptocrat party actually believed in enforcing laws when their people  break them. If they didn't spent most of their breath complaining about and firing the whistleblowers that report their lawbreaking.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 It's disgusting and reprehensible that brown people south of our border have to cross an imaginary line to get into our country. Funny how Europeans get to simple overstay their visas to break the law. That's white privilege
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have to earn their right to be here.  Like Melania did.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Magical Flying Cow Turd: It's the law. It has to be changed


No it really doesn't. Every other country does fine with a "sneaking in illegally doesn't grant you permanent residence" policy.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: It's disgusting and reprehensible that brown people south of our border have to cross an imaginary line to get into our country. Funny how Europeans get to simple overstay their visas to break the law. That's white privilege


We are getting amped up over a misdemeanor.  That is all overstaying your visa is.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just have them apply for an EB-1 Visa. They can either lie about their professional/personal achievements and/or in the section that requires; Applicants "must be able to demonstrate extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics through sustained national or international acclaim," They can just write: "Sucks off rich white guys for money", and I am sure they will get their Visas and subsequent Extraordinary Ability Green Card without any issues.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look a bunch of 2019 n00bs defending anti immigration policy as if the Statue of Liberty and its dedication never existed.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"Guillermo and Jonathan Vargas have been in the United States for 18 years."

Couldn't imagine why.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Oh look a bunch of 2019 n00bs defending anti immigration policy as if the Statue of Liberty and its dedication never existed.


Statue of liberty doesn't write statutes.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are procedures. One of them is marrying a citizen and that will make him immune to deportation IF he files an application for citizenship and follows through and becomes a citizen. Has he begun that?

There are other procedures. Congress can overrule the immigration laws and make you a citizen. I think that should be done in worthy cases, which these two men both seem to be. But have they tried that?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: as if the Statue of Liberty and its dedication never existed


What does words from a poem have to do with immigration law?
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

advex101: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: It's disgusting and reprehensible that brown people south of our border have to cross an imaginary line to get into our country. Funny how Europeans get to simple overstay their visas to break the law. That's white privilege

We are getting amped up over a misdemeanor.  That is all overstaying your visa is.


We either need to force Europeans to walk 100s of miles to comit a misdemeanor or we need to give border jumpers visas to overstay. Geography is one of the biggest privileges white people have.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: H31N0US: Oh look a bunch of 2019 n00bs defending anti immigration policy as if the Statue of Liberty and its dedication never existed.

Statue of liberty doesn't write statutes.


In before you smart your own post
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Congress can overrule the immigration laws and make you a citizen. I think that should be done in worthy cases, which these two men both seem to be. But have they tried that?


Yeah, for a 1 in 100,000,000 chance that Congress grants someone citizenship. Who is the last person that was done for? Sir Winston Churchill?
 
OMFG Help Us [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest the Incoming Biden Administration reviews Melania's immigration papers/application :) She will go back to being a pole dancer in Slovenia.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: advex101: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: It's disgusting and reprehensible that brown people south of our border have to cross an imaginary line to get into our country. Funny how Europeans get to simple overstay their visas to break the law. That's white privilege

We are getting amped up over a misdemeanor.  That is all overstaying your visa is.

We either need to force Europeans to walk 100s of miles to comit a misdemeanor or we need to give border jumpers visas to overstay. Geography is one of the biggest privileges white people have.


Your desperation is noted.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: It's disgusting and reprehensible that brown people south of our border have to cross an imaginary line to get into our country. Funny how Europeans get to simple overstay their visas to break the law. That's white privilege


What a white European who got into this country with an illegitimately obtained visa who married an American to stay here may look like:
hellomagazine.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Because he's still an illegal immigrant.

Ya'll are all for the rule of law until it is applied against some group you like.

/remembers when dreamers were supposed to be just a handful of people
//the ones who got straight a's and top results on tests like SATs
///now it's everybody.


They've been here since they were kids. Where are they going to go?
A compassionate and just people would let them stay. A sensible and pragmatic people wouldn't deport highly trained and skilled workers.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: WastrelWay: Congress can overrule the immigration laws and make you a citizen. I think that should be done in worthy cases, which these two men both seem to be. But have they tried that?

Yeah, for a 1 in 100,000,000 chance that Congress grants someone citizenship. Who is the last person that was done for? Sir Winston Churchill?


I don't know. You could look it up. The fact is that no one ever tries, no matter how much they want to stay here and how much they deserve to be a citizen. They are content with their illegal status, it seems. If this was something that they did, Congress might get used to the idea and after a bit of committee consideration, including examining the applicant's job history, education, lack of criminal record, etc. it could be come a routine process.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JamesLengel: Does not matter. They are here illegally.


OOOH now your ok with the "laws"!?!?!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Magical Flying Cow Turd: It's the law. It has to be changed, but don't expect this to happen under Pres. Orangina La Douche.


I  thought it was called the Dreamers Act.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JamesLengel: Does not matter. They are here illegally.


Klyukva: "And this is my country," Guillermo said.

That's where you're wrong, bucko. You're an illegal alien and you're going back to your home planet.



Yeah, they should have realized their folks were here illegally and self-deported themselves out of this country when they were kids or when became adults.

You and the folks who liked your posts can f--k off.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seriously though, there must be some organized campaign underway.

Or is this what happens when ISPs shut down the stormfronts of the internet...the rats are out of the barn an into the house?

Gents, you can go jerk each other off in 4chan. No need to proliferate your fascism everywhere else.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: JamesLengel: Does not matter. They are here illegally.

Klyukva: "And this is my country," Guillermo said.

That's where you're wrong, bucko. You're an illegal alien and you're going back to your home planet.


Yeah, they should have realized their folks were here illegally and self-deported themselves out of this country when they were kids or when became adults.

You and the folks who liked your posts can f--k off.


It's the main page. This is where our Kentucky-minded friends get to show their true colors to the world.

Don't complain, or your posts will be moderated without any acknowledgment to the irony.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: A compassionate and just people would let them stay. A sensible and pragmatic people wouldn't deport highly trained and skilled workers.


A pragmatic people makes public examples out of even mildly-sympathetic cases like theirs ("mildly sympathetic" is being generous here) because the cost of losing them is worth the message it sends to all the people with worse stories. "If the rules weren't bent for them they certainly won't be bent for you."

SirEattonHogg: Yeah, they should have realized their folks were here illegally and self-deported themselves out of this country when they were kids or when became adults.

"They call us Dreamers, but the original dreamers are our parents. They were the ones who had the American dream, those are the ones who came here seeking for a better life for us. We're just a result of their dreams," he said.


Yeah he can fark right off. The country doesn't need more people without respect for rule of law. The British stick-up-the-ass attitude about following rules is what makes the places Great Britain settled so much better to live in than the places settled by Spain or France or Portuga.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because the GOP is comprised primarily of assholes.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: mrmopar5287: WastrelWay: Congress can overrule the immigration laws and make you a citizen. I think that should be done in worthy cases, which these two men both seem to be. But have they tried that?

Yeah, for a 1 in 100,000,000 chance that Congress grants someone citizenship. Who is the last person that was done for? Sir Winston Churchill?

I don't know. You could look it up. The fact is that no one ever tries, no matter how much they want to stay here and how much they deserve to be a citizen. They are content with their illegal status, it seems. If this was something that they did, Congress might get used to the idea and after a bit of committee consideration, including examining the applicant's job history, education, lack of criminal record, etc. it could be come a routine process.


People have tried. I do remember some desperate people trying the "Please, Congress, make me a citizen!" chance.

The only person I distinctly remember being given citizenship by Congress is Sir Winston Churchill. I wasn't there to see it, obviously, but it is recorded history. His citizenship might be honorary for legal and diplomatic reasons, though.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: RussianPotato: Because he's still an illegal immigrant.

Ya'll are all for the rule of law until it is applied against some group you like.

/remembers when dreamers were supposed to be just a handful of people
//the ones who got straight a's and top results on tests like SATs
///now it's everybody.

They've been here since they were kids. Where are they going to go?
A compassionate and just people would let them stay. A sensible and pragmatic people wouldn't deport highly trained and skilled workers.


Do people like you ever really think about things, or just say emotionally charged but intellectually devoid things that don't hold up to any type of scrutiny?  Things don't work and aren't going to work the way you think they should.  Come on over, do your thing, and hope you don't get noticed.  But if you get caught, well, you got caught.  Life ins't fair.  The sooner people realize that and accept it the better.  It has nothing to do with compassion.  The second one of those brothers gets a DUI and causes a wreck, people like you will forget about compassion.  Then you'll want to pick and choose.  Being just, well, I think upholding the law equally is being just.  Sensible is not making an exception because of a skill set.  What you're asking for is a world where you don't know what the rules are because you want everything to be looked at on a case by case basis with exceptions being made based on feelings.  And when someone you don't like is given the "boys will be boys" treatment, you'll have a fit.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, nurses are a dime a dozen now. Remember all those nurses who are laid off because hospitals canceled all the elective surgeries? They are US citizens who might want to work instead of having a couple illegal aliens STEALING THEIR JOBS! What a farked up country where we have citizens on unemployment and illegal aliens working their jobs.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This thread quickly turned into a 4chan alarm dumpster fire.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: SirEattonHogg: JamesLengel: Does not matter. They are here illegally.

Klyukva: "And this is my country," Guillermo said.

That's where you're wrong, bucko. You're an illegal alien and you're going back to your home planet.


Yeah, they should have realized their folks were here illegally and self-deported themselves out of this country when they were kids or when became adults.

You and the folks who liked your posts can f--k off.

It's the main page. This is where our Kentucky-minded friends get to show their true colors to the world.

Don't complain, or your posts will be moderated without any acknowledgment to the irony.


You have the whole pol tab as your little echo chamber.  Head over there if you can't handle hearing a different opinion.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The fact is that no one ever tries, no matter how much they want to stay here and how much they deserve to be a citizen. They are content with their illegal status, it seems. If this was something that they did, Congress might get used to the idea and after a bit of committee consideration, including examining the applicant's job history, education, lack of criminal record, etc. it could be come a routine process.



The fact is...that unless you are in the country with some sort of legal standing, you are NOT ALLOWED TO APPLY for permanent residency or citizenship.

The Dreamers Act was "some sort of legal standing" that has now been taken away by Cheetolini and his toadies.
 
potterydove
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because the law doesn't have an exception for sympathetic situations like theirs.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Do people like you ever really think about things, or just say emotionally charged but intellectually devoid things that don't hold up to any type of scrutiny?



Look in a mirror when you say that.

Everyone involved in the Dreamers Act was brought to this country when they were a child. 80% of them were under 10 years of age.
When you were under 10, did you have any say in where you lived? If your parents said "Guess what Little Jeebus? We're moving to Toledo!" Could you say "Naw. I'm good. I'll just stay here in Podunkville" and make it stick?

No. Your ass went to Toledo. Same with these guys, but somehow you expect them to have turned around at the border and marched right back where they came from.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

potterydove: Because the law doesn't have an exception for sympathetic situations like theirs.


That's pretty much it, and that's never going to change.  There are tons of laws that need to be fixed or abolished.  I'm not going to fault anyone for breaking those laws or think they're bad for doing so.  But if you get caught, well, you got caught.  Honestly, if I was afraid of being deported, I wouldn't being giving interviews.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When Parents rob banks we don't let the children keep the money.  Ill gotten gains.  That's why.  If we let parents who robbed banks give the money to their children and their children were able to keep it we would have more bank robbers.  This is what is happening with immigration.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Klyukva: MechaPyx: A compassionate and just people would let them stay. A sensible and pragmatic people wouldn't deport highly trained and skilled workers.

A pragmatic people makes public examples out of even mildly-sympathetic cases like theirs ("mildly sympathetic" is being generous here) because the cost of losing them is worth the message it sends to all the people with worse stories. "If the rules weren't bent for them they certainly won't be bent for you."

SirEattonHogg: Yeah, they should have realized their folks were here illegally and self-deported themselves out of this country when they were kids or when became adults.

"They call us Dreamers, but the original dreamers are our parents. They were the ones who had the American dream, those are the ones who came here seeking for a better life for us. We're just a result of their dreams," he said.

Yeah he can fark right off. The country doesn't need more people without respect for rule of law. The British stick-up-the-ass attitude about following rules is what makes the places Great Britain settled so much better to live in than the places settled by Spain or France or Portuga.


Your view of rule of law in this situation makes ZERO sense.  These persons spent most of their formative years in the US not due to their own decisions.  Who in their right mind would voluntarily self-deport or go back to their parent's country of origin, where they never spent any time (except during their earliest childhood) when they were not responsible for being here in the first place?

If we were talking about the parents who snuck in then then yes, there is a good reason for kicking them out.  If these young persons at issue had committed a crime (a serious one - not a traffic infraction), then again I think there may be good reason to deport them (like other green card holders).

However, these are persons who have done good in the US.  Went to school, working (and not sucking off the public teat) and paying taxes (presumably).

Lot of folks here talking lofty abut the laws and about kicking these folks out just because they happen to have been genetically lucky enough that their grandparents or great grandparents came to the US from whatever European shiathole when the US loved them some white immigrants without visa paperwork.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guys, I found the "summon all the right-wing troglodyte assholes" topic. But I repeat myself...
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.