(BBC-US)   With lockdown eased we had a lovely day at the seaside. Mum went paddling with little Amy. Dad showed Bobby how to make sand castles. Uncle Jim curled one out & left his pants on it. The ice creams. The...wait. What?   (bbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Trust said it was "working to open the toilets" as soon as it could.

Well until you do, people gotta pee/poop and will do it wherever they can.
It's a bodily function, like breathing.
When you gotta go you gotta go.

/No, I'm not Uncle Jim
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"One man told me he was standing on land that doesn't belong to me, so he was fine doing it.

"then you should be fine with being chased away with a cricket bat"
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly a shining example of the Best of British.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My husband walked the dog the other day and he stepped over three lots of human faeces

Honey, San Francisco is not the town for you if dodging piles of human shiat bothers you.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we didn't have poop threads any more.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to feel too sympathetic because public restrooms are essential to health. Human faeces contamination is why many severe diseases run rampant in 3rd world countries.

The people who made the decision to shut down restrooms have ensured that conditions are as unsafe as possible.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll find as you get older, kids, that when nature calls you have about ten minutes before you poop yourself to find a toilet.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could probably make a fortune selling it in Craigslist 🤔
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those people need to follow the unwritten rule of backpacking when you need to drop a deuce ,

1. dig a hole .
2. drop a nickle , penny or steel slug in the hole.
3. fill the hole with your mess.
4. cover with dirt.

This way "treasure hunters"  can earn a "prize" for their efforts.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the people that closed the bathrooms.
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't really feel for the homeowners. If you don't understand the downsides of living within a tourist attraction, that's on you.

With that being said, I would track down the rogue pooper and drop a deuce on his driveway.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: "My husband walked the dog the other day and he stepped over three lots of human faeces

Honey, San Francisco is not the town for you if dodging piles of human shiat bothers you.


Well since as far as I can tell she's not in San Francisco, I think she may have a valid complaint.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Those people need to follow the unwritten rule of backpacking when you need to drop a deuce ,

1. dig a hole .
2. drop a nickle , penny or steel slug in the hole.
3. fill the hole with your mess.
4. cover with dirt.

This way "treasure hunters"  can earn a "prize" for their efforts.


*Morgan Freeman voice*: people with metal detectors rarely find shiat. But poor Bob found some shiat. Literally.

He's now also a nickel richer.

Bob has sold his metal detector and has given up the treasure hunting life for good, now.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Saw there was no Florida tag so I knew it had to be Great Britain.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
