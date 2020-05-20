 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   First it was Flu Klux Klan rallies at the Capitol, then the dams breaking in Midland, now a live Civil War cannonball found at a recycling center in West Michigan. Subby is going to hole up in Detroit for his own safety   (freep.com) divider line
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hole up in Detroit for his own safety

e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they make them?
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had absolutely no idea that anyone ever made explosive cannon balls.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I had absolutely no idea that anyone ever made explosive cannon balls.


They're the ones with fuses sticking out, duh.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A live cannonball? As opposed to a dead one?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I had absolutely no idea that anyone ever made explosive cannon balls.


I think your mind would be completely blown if you ever picked up a history book on Civil War artillery.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How's the statue coming along?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm extremely skeptical that after 155 years the powder would still be able to detonate.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Skeleton Man: I had absolutely no idea that anyone ever made explosive cannon balls.

I think your mind would be completely blown if you ever picked up a history book on Civil War artillery.


A "cannonball" is solid shot without an explosive charge.

This item would be called "spherical case," a type of shell.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you have to "hole up" in Detroit you have greater problems than a civil war cannonball.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Canada, and some great strip clubs, are right across the river
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: I'm extremely skeptical that after 155 years the powder would still be able to detonate.


You might be surprised. It depends on a lot of factors. You REALLY don't want a 6 pound cannonball going off in your face.

/ 6's and 12's tended to be field artillery, whilst 20's and higher tended to be installed permanently.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice to hear Kim Deal hasn't succumbed to her nasty old habits...

The Breeders - Cannonball
Youtube fxvkI9MTQw4
 
reddadenver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's probably an Amway product,
 
ukexpat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Skeleton Man: I had absolutely no idea that anyone ever made explosive cannon balls.

They're the ones with fuses sticking out, duh.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 237x213]


But without "bomb" written on the side, because if it did it would be a bomb.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The thing has had 160 years to detonate. Probably ain't gonna happen now.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby can crash at my place, but not through the front door, please'
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The thing has had 160 years to detonate. Probably ain't gonna happen now.


Ok, YOU go out and start juggling with a few. You (or your next of kin) let me know how it goes.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: rebelyell2006: Skeleton Man: I had absolutely no idea that anyone ever made explosive cannon balls.

I think your mind would be completely blown if you ever picked up a history book on Civil War artillery.

A "cannonball" is solid shot without an explosive charge.

This item would be called "spherical case," a type of shell.


Precisely, but people not knowing any better about older smoothbore artillery would not tell the difference between solid shot and case shot.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Skeleton Man: I had absolutely no idea that anyone ever made explosive cannon balls.

I think your mind would be completely blown if you ever picked up a history book on Civil War artillery.


They had explosive cannonballs even further back. It wasn't a new thing in the Civil War, though they'd discovered TNT by then, so it used more boomboom than your average black powder charge.

Also, given the age, I'd be curious to see whether the explosive charge in the ball was still viable or if it had decomposed into an inert state.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: BigNumber12: rebelyell2006: Skeleton Man: I had absolutely no idea that anyone ever made explosive cannon balls.

I think your mind would be completely blown if you ever picked up a history book on Civil War artillery.

A "cannonball" is solid shot without an explosive charge.

This item would be called "spherical case," a type of shell.

Precisely, but people not knowing any better about older smoothbore artillery would not tell the difference between solid shot and case shot.


Where's Ditty when we need him?
 
