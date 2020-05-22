 Skip to content
(CNN)   Son stabs and kills his father during Zoom meeting, illustrating just how advanced web-conferencing has come   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    Scary, Dwight Powers  
posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 6:30 AM



Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This happened In Amityville...Have they checked for a portal to hell in the basement?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: This happened In Amityville...Have they checked for a portal to hell in the basement?


We could very well have a Ring reboot on our hands.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is a tragedy.

I also laughed at the headline.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
http://bash.org/?4281

<Zybl0re> get up
<Zybl0re> get on up
<Zybl0re> get up
<Zybl0re> get on up
<phxl|paper> and DANCE
* nmp3bot dances :D-<
* nmp3bot dances :D|-<
* nmp3bot dances :D/-<
<[SA]HatfulOfHollow> i'm going to become rich and famous after i invent a device that allows you to stab people in the face over the internet

Looks like the goon HatfulOfHollow finally became rich and famous
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Long Island
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Iamos: Mr. Shabooboo: This happened In Amityville...Have they checked for a portal to hell in the basement?

We could very well have a Ring reboot on our hands.


A Ring camera caught the murder, too?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dwight Powers was on the video call when his son, Thomas Scully-Powers, stabbed him

His mother is reportedly investigating a perfectly rational and scientific explanation for these events.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez.  I hope they were muted.  All that background screaming is very disruptful.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a horror
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they bother asking Zoom for a comment? Are they calling up Colt for a comment after school shootings?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great header, subby!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries he got from jumping out of a window, police said.

Usually, windows leads to murder, not the other way around.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there have been plenty of warnings that Zoom isn't entirely safe.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This violates Zoom's Terms and Conditions. Try getting them busted for drugs in Singapore instead.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/20/man-s​e​ntenced-to-death-in-singapore-via-zoom​-call.html
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well at least he didn't outsource it like a lot of them lazy kids do these days.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Why did they bother asking Zoom for a comment? Are they calling up Colt for a comment after school shootings?


Maybe Ja Rule was unavailable.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm coining the term:
Stabbencer

I would prefer my check be made out to "Cash"
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Why did they bother asking Zoom for a comment? Are they calling up Colt for a comment after school shootings?


My thought as well. The fark they gonna say?
 
JK47
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From another article with more information:

Cops say the father was on a Zoom chat set up for an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with 20 other men when he was stabbed to death during the live stream. Participants on the Zoom chat first noticed something had gone wrong when they saw Powers fall during the feed, cops say. Moments later they allegedly saw his son appear naked in the feed.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"OK, Dwight, it looks like you're muted right now? We heard you say, 'Wait, no, put that kni-' and then you kind of cut out. Can you check that you're unmuted, please? Also, I don't see you in the video--did it freeze? Cool background, by the way, with the blood splatter--you a fan of Dexter? Dwight?"
 
djfitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Advanced Video Conferencing:

1. Take a picture of the wall in the background of your video conference. Use that as the virtual background.

2. Project a picture of that virtual background image on the real wall in the background.

3. Take a picture of the projection of the virtual background on a real wall, then use that picture as a virtual background.

/I might be spending too much time indoors
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby made me think of tele-dildonics.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm going to hell for laughing at that, submitter.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We already knew Zoom was a killer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JK47: From another article with more information:

Cops say the father was on a Zoom chat set up for an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with 20 other men when he was stabbed to death during the live stream. Participants on the Zoom chat first noticed something had gone wrong when they saw Powers fall during the feed, cops say. Moments later they allegedly saw his son appear naked in the feed.


Zoom, like Fark, is not your personal erotica site.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JK47: From another article with more information:

Cops say the father was on a Zoom chat set up for an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with 20 other men when he was stabbed to death during the live stream. Participants on the Zoom chat first noticed something had gone wrong when they saw Powers fall during the feed, cops say. Moments later they allegedly saw his son appear naked in the feed.


Was there ever a more dangerous visage than "naked with a knife"?

Things I would feel safer in the presence of other than a naked man with a knife:

A dirty bomb
A sentient nail gun
A flying pit viper
Baron Samedi
An adolescent Kodiak bear with rabies and a bad case of mange
A clothed man with a knife
 
