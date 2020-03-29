 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Fox News asks the question no one is asking during the pandemic. And I mean no one   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Alcoholic beverage, Distilled beverage, Vodka, Ethanol, Yeast  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How long does alcohol last before going bad?

There, saved you a click.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess it depends on what it's mixed with. I mean there are some very old whiskey out there.


// 12-15 is the sweet spot, I think.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, considering I can buy it fast enough, I doubt this would be a concern.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fusillade762: How long does alcohol last before going bad?

There, saved you a click.


Clicked anyway...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KIA [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't we already discuss $10bn of lost beer in kegs that were not able to be sold due to the 'rona?

WON'T SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK OF THE BEER?
 
Night Train to Wakanda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would be impressed if it was written by her Jeanine Pirro.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Beer goes bad in a few months, well stored wine bottles can last centuries. Flavored spirits can fade as the flavoring elements break down over time, but your barrel aged spirits don't age well in the bottle.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I still say they should run that unsold beer through a still to recover that 3% ABV to use as hand sanitizer
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm sure Judge Jeanine is the reason they have to ask this question.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.