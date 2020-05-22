 Skip to content
(Airlive)   If you find parts of a Boeing 737 in your backyard, Swift Air would like to have them back. Maybe   (airlive.net) divider line
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boeing: The front of the tail fell off.  It's not that 737s aren't safe, it's just that this one perhaps wasn't as safe as some of the other ones where the front of the tail doesn't fall off at all.
Interviewer:  Why did the front of the tail fall off?
Boeing: A cloud hit it.
Interviewer: Is that unusual?
Boeing: In the air?  Chance in a million.

/ rigorous aviation engineering standards
// no cardboard, no tape, a minimum crew requirement
/// uhhh... three I suppose
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't Victorville a big Pick-a-Plane-Part and long term aircraft parking where you expect missing some minor trim or emblems, and maybe a new door ding after a sweet vacation away from San Diego?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A Swift Air Boeing 737-800 was spotted landing with missing part of its vertical stabilizer missing

fortunately the parts that were there were there
 
