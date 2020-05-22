 Skip to content
(Cracked)   15 times adults soiled themselves and lived to tell the tale   (cracked.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Missing from the list - When Drew got the April 2020 ad revenue projections in his inbox
 
thesharkman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if the guy driving having the medical issue counts. Although scary he probably woke up after it happened.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thesharkman: I'm not sure if the guy driving having the medical issue counts. Although scary he probably woke up after it happened.


And he had probably already soiled himself anyway due to the medical situation.

/that was actually a pretty good link for Cracked
//one slashie
///oops, now it's three
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thesharkman: I'm not sure if the guy driving having the medical issue counts. Although scary he probably woke up after it happened.


That one hits a little too close to home (ask me how much it costs to replace a fire hydrant and a telephone pole).
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: /that was actually a pretty good link for Cracked


I like how they're all just quiet compact animated gifs.

Which means I don't have to screw around endlessly with ScriptSafe to get things to play.

Weirdly painless.
 
