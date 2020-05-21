 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   Hundreds of mysterious crop circles suddenly appear all over the country. I'm saying it's aliens   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, San Francisco, New York City, San Francisco parks, pilot program, Park, Big white circles, Parks Department, city's latest effort  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 3:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cheeky bastards is making fun of us now. They give us the COVID then give us "Social Distancing Crop Circles" WTF?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I love that the paletero is out there before the circles are even close to occupied. Now they need an elotero.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With human nature in mind, The first war between the circles starts tomorrow....
 
thepeterd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh subby, definitely not aliens. Crop circles are the work of the devil. Sigh.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Circle in the grass
Round and round
Never ending love is what we've found
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Worst Venn diagram evar.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Circle in the grass
Round and round
Never ending love is what we've found


With love we'll find a way just give it time
 
crinz83
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                                                                                                   "COVID... GET YER COVID.."
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.