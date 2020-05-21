 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme this week: Create a Fark-themed Greeting Card using anything you like - Photoshop, MSPaint, ol' pen and paper, etc.
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your weekly Fartist Friday Contest! Our theme this time: Create a Fark-themed Greeting Card using anything you like - Photoshop, MSPaint, good ol' pen & paper, etc.

As a non-votey example, here's my backyard squirrel being downright neighborly:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since most of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

The contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!) then goes to Main Page on Friday. The contest closes at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:

If you're on the full site (not mobile), check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you hit Post. If you're on mobile, for now report your posted entry using the radioactive button on the right side and we'll enable voting for you.

Rules:

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements and be created for this contest.

This week's theme to follow is: Create a Fark-themed Greeting Card using anything you like - Photoshop, MSPaint, good ol' pen & paper, etc.

Three separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter.

All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine) and most importantly - we're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Roses are red
Violets are blue

(open card)

AND SO ARE DEEZ NUTS!
/picture of red and blue testicles
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
