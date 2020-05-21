 Skip to content
(ABC News)   The Scope of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting has evolved, and now William Bryan (no, not that one) has been arrested. Clarence Darrow unavailable for comment   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy was obviously in on the whole thing. He didn't "just happen" to be following along behind while shooting the video.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: The guy was obviously in on the whole thing. He didn't "just happen" to be following along behind while shooting the video.


More to the point: why record it?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: NotCodger: The guy was obviously in on the whole thing. He didn't "just happen" to be following along behind while shooting the video.

More to the point: why record it?


To get street cred at his next Klan meeting.

/it was released to the public because they and their lawyer thought they could get people to believe them when they said that the lack of confederate flag on the truck automatically means that the murder was not racially motivated
 
RyogaM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felony murder charge.  They had no business following him, trying to stop him or brandishing their weapons.  Attempted kidnapping, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and it turned into a murder.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy whose lawyer released the video to help him? lol

Keep the same lawyer, Roddy. He'll save ya.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: pxlboy: NotCodger: The guy was obviously in on the whole thing. He didn't "just happen" to be following along behind while shooting the video.

More to the point: why record it?

To get street cred at his next Klan meeting.

/it was released to the public because they and their lawyer thought they could get people to believe them when they said that the lack of confederate flag on the truck automatically means that the murder was not racially motivated


If this had stayed entirely within their locale they might have gotten away with it. That's the scary part.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: pxlboy: NotCodger: The guy was obviously in on the whole thing. He didn't "just happen" to be following along behind while shooting the video.

More to the point: why record it?

To get street cred at his next Klan meeting.

/it was released to the public because they and their lawyer thought they could get people to believe them when they said that the lack of confederate flag on the truck automatically means that the murder was not racially motivated


True stupidity.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he'll turn into a witness for the prosecution very quickly.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nabb1: And he'll turn into a witness for the prosecution very quickly.


Difficulty: The case needs to go to trial first.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A gambit to make Bryan flip for immunity and speak to McMichaels' state of mind moments before they went after Aubrey.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Earguy: A gambit to make Bryan flip for immunity and speak to McMichaels' state of mind moments before they went after Aubrey.


That's what I am thinking.

Bryan gets a reduced sentence to depraved indifference (or whatever similar statute Georgia has) for providing testimony against the Jabba Family Hit Squad
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm pleasantly surprised that this went green. I'll be even more pleasantly surprised if neither Kemp nor Trump preemptively pardon all three.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this one of those "engaging in a crime that results in death means you get charged with murder regardless of your direct level of involvement" types of cases?  Not saying I disagree with the charge, but without such a statute, I don't see murder charge sticking.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm pleasantly surprised that this went green. I'll be even more pleasantly surprised if neither Kemp nor Trump preemptively pardon all three.


Glad one went green.

My earlier submission on the story went for the dark humor vibe in hopes that the story would be seen.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pxlboy: NotCodger: The guy was obviously in on the whole thing. He didn't "just happen" to be following along behind while shooting the video.

More to the point: why record it?


WORLDSTAR
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm pleasantly surprised that this went green. I'll be even more pleasantly surprised if neither Kemp nor Trump preemptively pardon all three.


He can't issue pardons for state charges.
 
baorao
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pxlboy: NotCodger: The guy was obviously in on the whole thing. He didn't "just happen" to be following along behind while shooting the video.

More to the point: why record it?


and then turn it over to a radio host because you thought it exonerates the shooters. wtf.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm pleasantly surprised that this went green. I'll be even more pleasantly surprised if neither Kemp nor Trump preemptively pardon all three.


Murder is a state charge. Trump can't touch it.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: mofa: I'm pleasantly surprised that this went green. I'll be even more pleasantly surprised if neither Kemp nor Trump preemptively pardon all three.

He can't issue pardons for state charges.


The state governor though... that is another story. It all depends on if the governor thinks he can survive the fallout of pardoning racist murderers.
 
1979
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm pleasantly surprised that this went green. I'll be even more pleasantly surprised if neither Kemp nor Trump preemptively pardon all three.


Fark user imageView Full Size
really?
i loved that guy.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There was a private Facebook group and a group text with a lot of the neighbors that live there including the three charged with murder that shows they were actively hunting down this kid to kill him.

There is a lot more evidence that the original police and DAs didn't bother looking for that is showing this to be a murder and not just a happenstance.
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Is this one of those "engaging in a crime that results in death means you get charged with murder regardless of your direct level of involvement" types of cases?  Not saying I disagree with the charge, but without such a statute, I don't see murder charge sticking.


from what I understand the video is taken from this guy's truck which was at least one of the pursuit vehicles, and (possibly) the one that transported the shooters.

so it's at least accessory (based on episodes of Law and Order)
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As I said in the redline thread, this is not surprising but seems tactically questionable.

He probably *should* be the star witness for the prosecution of the other two, and he seemed to be fully embracing that role without being pressured into it this way. And while there is enough evidence to charge him, it really doesn't sound like there's nearly enough to convict him on these charges.

So what will this accomplish other than playing into the defense narrative (that he's only rolling on the other two because of the charges) or keeping him from testifying?

Although...

MiamiChef: There was a private Facebook group and a group text with a lot of the neighbors that live there including the three charged with murder that shows they were actively hunting down this kid to kill him.

There is a lot more evidence that the original police and DAs didn't bother looking for that is showing this to be a murder and not just a happenstance.


That would make a big difference, but there wasn't even a reference to it in the articles I looked at... do you have a link?
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MiamiChef: There was a private Facebook group and a group text with a lot of the neighbors that live there including the three charged with murder that shows they were actively hunting down this kid to kill him.

There is a lot more evidence that the original police and DAs didn't bother looking for that is showing this to be a murder and not just a happenstance.


This was a farking lynching, and one of the participants recorded it.

None of them should ever see another day outside of prison.
 
