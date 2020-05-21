 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Dem Arby's Boys   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was worth it
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Made me laugh
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was great.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...

...

Fake.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The media could not be played.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: ...

...

Fake.


Let me clarify. The story is real. The fake interviews are edited into the story.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh that's terrifyingly awesome.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HawgWild: HawgWild: ...

...

Fake.

Let me clarify. The story is real. The fake interviews are edited into the story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that the same guy who complained about how all of his shirts smell like meat, when a car crashed into an Arby's a few years ago?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The media could not be played.


Yeah that seems to be a new thing. Go watch it on Twitter.
It's worth it.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Is that the same guy who complained about how all of his shirts smell like meat, when a car crashed into an Arby's a few years ago?


yup, there is a link in the replies to his youtube channel. A real thespian.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok, I LOL'd even tho I knew it was fake.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
we need a second season of welcome to the shadow zone.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HawgWild: ...

...

Fake.


And gay
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
dumb
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's Joe Garagiola's boy.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This makes me want to watch The Gamers.  Which...I'm probably going to go do.

alchetron.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HawgWild: HawgWild: ...

...

Fake.

Let me clarify. The story is real. The fake interviews are edited into the story.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's the wonder of magic!"
 
