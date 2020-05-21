 Skip to content
(NYPost)   A very high team of Canadian scientists believes they have found that strong strains of cannabis could help prevent and then treat coronavirus infections. Pass the bong dudes   (nypost.com) divider line
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stressing that more research was needed ...
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Legalize it!

If the president is popping fish tank cleaner everyone else should be allowed to choose their preference of miracle drug.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Twist one for Trump...maybe he'll chill. Then his Trumpets may chill, too.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Someone's high this was news a week ago and already had a Fark submission
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The results, printed in online journal Preprints, indicated hemp extracts high in CBD may help block proteins that provide a "gateway" for COVID-19

Proof that pot is not a gateway drug.  Quite the opposite.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The results, printed in online journal Preprints, indicated hemp extracts high in CBD may help block proteins that provide a "gateway" for COVID-19

Proof that pot is not a gateway drug.  Quite the opposite.


Problem is they dont define  what 'high' entails. I suspect 30% CBD is not enough
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I want to believe.com?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

rikkards: Someone's high this was news a week ago and already had a Fark submission


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

rikkards: Marcus Aurelius: The results, printed in online journal Preprints, indicated hemp extracts high in CBD may help block proteins that provide a "gateway" for COVID-19

Proof that pot is not a gateway drug.  Quite the opposite.

Problem is they dont define  what 'high' entails. I suspect 30% CBD is not enough


I've been experimenting heavily.  I'll keep you posted on my "research".
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well... I've never been that interested, but if public health is at stake...
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even if it were true, Florida would still steadfastly refuse to even think about legalizing it.

Damned old people from other states.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But but...

Schedule I
Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Some examples of Schedule I drugs are:
heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), marijuana (cannabis), 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), methaqualone, and peyote

There are so many broken things in this country we need to fix, starting from the top down.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*call doctor tomorrow*

On second thought, I should do it now. No time to waste.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh. Here come the weed noggins to stand on their mountain top and scream about how they're right and this proves that their magical plant is a panacea.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm skeptical. I've been around many pot users that think they've discovered some truth of the universe, like they have the exact same number of fingers on each hand.
 
zez
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"We were totally stunned at first, and then we were really happy," one of the researchers, Olga Kovalchuk, told CTV News.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We need a "spliffy" tag.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And ya'll laughed at me when I said being high 24/7 might prevent you from the coronavirus since your cells are high AF.

Whos laughing now
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Stressing that more research was needed ...


Sounds like cops when they investigate a prostitution ring.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zez: "We were totally stunned at first, and then we were really happy," one of the researchers, Olga Kovalchuk, told CTV News.


DeadGeek: We need a "spliffy" tag.


Beat me to it by minutes. Nice going!

/um, what was the question?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Way ahead of them.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Uh oh. Here come the weed noggins to stand on their mountain top sit at their keyboards and scream post about how they're right and this proves that their magical plant is a panacea something other than a Schedule I substance.


Anecdotal evidence that lack of cannabis consumption can lead to distorted perceptions of reality?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: I'm skeptical. I've been around many pot users that think they've discovered some truth of the universe, like they have the exact same number of fingers on each hand.


I'm as big of a fan of legalization as anyone (ok, as an inveterate pothead), but... These claims that it's a panacea for medicine really need to narrow their focus. It'd be nice if both sides can just admit that, like anything, it will have an array of therapeutic uses - but it's not going to heal every wound.

It's definitely not going to cure every cancer. As a range of neoplasms, there probably isn't one single cure anyhow. It does show promise for encouraging regular cell death, which may work against some cancers.

Most of it's use is in controlling the debilitating side effects of other medications or the extended side effects of chronic disease (IE, nausea, weight loss, lack of appetite, etc)

It should be legal. Not because it's going to transform the world of medicine, but because it was made illegal for political theater.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We were totally stunned at first, and then we were really happy," one of the researchers, Olga Kovalchuk, told CTV News.
...
Kovalchuk's husband, Igor, suggested cannabis could reduce the virus' entry points by up to 70 percent.

Olga and Igor sound pretty mellow.

Or, like, relatives of this guy:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Which, considering what this guy ran into on a regular basis, may just explain everything.

/no it doesn't have to make sense
//because cannabis
 
ISO15693
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of the worst side effects of cannabis is that it seems to make people talk about it, sing about it, wear clothes about it, all the freaking time. I don't care if it is healthier than water - I just don't ever want to end up submitting headlines about it on Fark, or handing out homemade literature from dodgy booths near concert venues sporting dreadlocks, or trying to convince random strangers about hemp conspiracies.
 
