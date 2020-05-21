 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Financial Post)   That's a nice, round number, 300 million doses   (business.financialpost.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Vaccine, United States, FTSE 100 Index, United Kingdom, AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, Clinical trial, Immune system, Federal government of the United States  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 12:05 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So which of his task force members own stock in AstraZeneca?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Population of USA
328.2 million (2019)
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when the vaccine turns out to be shiat? Do we get our money back?

Oh right, Trump will force us to take it anyway, damn the side effects.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That actually sounds reasonable, for once. This is one of the leading vaccine candidates. 300 million doses is enough to treat a large chunk* of the US population but it also lets the rest of the world have access to the first batch. Maybe this vaccine will be a dud but there are worse ways that the government could spend $1.2 billion.

* Fraction TBD as we don't yet know whether it will take more than one dose per person for the vaccine to be effective
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: That actually sounds reasonable, for once. This is one of the leading vaccine candidates. 300 million doses is enough to treat a large chunk* of the US population but it also lets the rest of the world have access to the first batch. Maybe this vaccine will be a dud but there are worse ways that the government could spend $1.2 billion.

* Fraction TBD as we don't yet know whether it will take more than one dose per person for the vaccine to be effective


Yeah, it's pretty cheap insurance. Toss $10B at 5 different vaccines. If one works and you manage to get it produced at scale a year earlier - that's the best $10B you could spend. The damage to the economy over the course of a year is incredible.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
99% chance it aint gonna work.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Paragraph 2: While not proven to be effective against the coronavirus, vaccines are seen by world leaders as the only real way to restart their stalled economies, and even to get an edge over global competitors.

What
the
actual
fark
is
going
on
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Give it to Florida first just to see what happens.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Paragraph 2: While not proven to be effective against the coronavirus, vaccines are seen by world leaders as the only real way to restart their stalled economies, and even to get an edge over global competitors.

What
the
actual
fark
is
going
on


Capitalism is facing its biggest test in a century, and is failing it.
 
tasteme
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: That actually sounds reasonable, for once. This is one of the leading vaccine candidates. 300 million doses is enough to treat a large chunk* of the US population but it also lets the rest of the world have access to the first batch. Maybe this vaccine will be a dud but there are worse ways that the government could spend $1.2 billion.

* Fraction TBD as we don't yet know whether it will take more than one dose per person for the vaccine to be effective


It's worth a shot.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.