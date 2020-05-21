 Skip to content
(CNN)   Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, White House Butler to 11 presidents, dies from covid-19   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Eisenhower to Obama. That's quite a run.
Oh, the stories he could tell!
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Would like to read a biography of his service.  He definitely saw a lot in 50 years.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
they should make a movie about him, and donate some money to his family
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That he died of C-19 is not Jerman to the situation.


/oh, somebody had to do it
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: they should make a movie about him, and donate some money to his family


Didn't they already? Called The Butler?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gay told CNN that her grandfather suffered a stroke in 2011 and the Obamas assisted in making sure he was taken care of while in the hospital, even sending flowers.

Can you imagine Trump doing that?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: some_beer_drinker: they should make a movie about him, and donate some money to his family

Didn't they already? Called The Butler?


There are actually a handful of butlers at the same time in the White House, the movie was loosely based on Eugene Allen.
https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eug​e​ne_Allen
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Gay told CNN that her grandfather suffered a stroke in 2011 and the Obamas assisted in making sure he was taken care of while in the hospital, even sending flowers.

Can you imagine Trump doing that?


Havinng a stroke and winding up in the hospital?

*ziiip*
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
10.5
 
houstondragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

felching pen: Eisenhower to Obama. That's quite a run.
Oh, the stories he could tell!


He was immediately fired when Trump took office. Glad he didn't have to serve that racist asshole in his final years.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
R.E.D.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
houstondragon:
He was immediately fired when Trump took office. Glad he didn't have to serve that racist asshole in his final years.

He retired in 2012, years before Trump even became President.  Come on, dude, let Trump himself tell the lies, you aren't as good at it as he is.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Once you get your 90s death is to be expected, pandemic or not.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Five Dollars. Maybe I'll go to the movies by myself.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Gay told CNN that her grandfather suffered a stroke in 2011 and the Obamas assisted in making sure he was taken care of while in the hospital, even sending flowers.

Can you imagine Trump doing that?


Well, he was on ObamaCare, so the only way  he could possibly be taken care of is by having the president of the United States personally stepping in to make sure it happened.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Gay told CNN that her grandfather suffered a stroke in 2011 and the Obamas assisted in making sure he was taken care of while in the hospital, even sending flowers.

Can you imagine Trump doing that?


Yes, I can imagine that. Whether it would actually occur is debatable but it probably would serve as good PR and play well for cameras which he likes.
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Clean this up! I'm not you're personal butler!"
It was that moment when batman realized just how severe Alfred's Alzheimer's had become.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this the gentleman that was written about after Obama took office that has his wife pass away on election day 2008?
 
