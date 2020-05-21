 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The best way to beat Covid-19 is to steal a helicopter and shoot up the hospital until they release all the patients they're quarantining   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
29
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
McFadden, 70, allegedly called Arenac County Central Dispatch staff

Him being so old actually makes it kind of endearing.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: McFadden, 70, allegedly called Arenac County Central Dispatch staff

Him being so old actually makes it kind of endearing.


You know, up until he got the shooting up a hospital part of his plan, then he'd be downright ornery...
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now we know where Wesley Crusher got all his anger issues.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's really worrisome is that there are people seeing this and thinking "That's a good idea."
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that is one way to win the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Trump's America.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds exactly like the mission that I got kicked off the original GTA dev-team for proposing. Wasn't because of the subject matter, just the fact that there were no playable choppers in the original GTA.

Also, this is all a lie. But it could have happened elsewhere in the omniverse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there enough room in a helicopter like that for an oxygen tank equipped hoveround? Somehow I think the perp probably goes nowhere without all of that, even in the glorious name of FREEDUMB!
 
CaptSS [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: Well that is one way to win the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Trump's America.


This guy clearly needs professional help which Fark is a big proponent of.. and this is what you have to say?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how well he seems to have thought this cunning plan through I suspect that he doesn't even know how to fly a helicopter.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Given how well he seems to have thought this cunning plan through I suspect that he doesn't even know how to fly a helicopter.


Put me down for a nickel on "He's never even been IN a helicopter."
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Given how well he seems to have thought this cunning plan through I suspect that he doesn't even know how to fly a helicopter.


Clearly he's a Spec Ops ranger. I mean, he punched a keypad to gain access to the airfield. Sure, it didn't work, but it would have been so badass if it had. Truly a man of action.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: What's really worrisome is that there are people seeing this and thinking "That's a good idea."


Yeah, for example, giving ideas to idiots like these guys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


We the people, we the patriots, we the idiots, demanding freedom from COVID-19 safeguards.

Aren't they just a brilliant patriotic lot.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arraigning Chief District Judge Dawn A. Klida freed McFadden on a personal recognizance bond

What the everloving actual fark...!
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When I turn 70, I too might decide to do things like gain entry to a government installation by punching the keypad, and that I too will want to die by spraying bullets out the side of a crashing helicopter during a pandemic while a dam has ruptured and the water is tumbling toward the DOW Chemical plant and murder hornets are disracting the authorities and the Pentagon says there are UFOs but a 6 pint earthquake in Arizona has paused the President's attempts to liberate the states from their governors.

I mean if there is a better time to do it, I'm all ears, but I think 70 is when I will be most inclined.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not once did he ever think that maybe the COVID-19 patients might actually want to be there. Because it's where all the medical personnel are in case they suddenly stop being able to breath.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well that's 500cc of crazy in a 20cc syringe.

Did he bother asking the patients if they even wanted to be "liberated?"
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Well that's 500cc of crazy in a 20cc syringe.

Did he bother asking the patients if they even wanted to be "liberated?"


Didn't need to. Alex Jones told him via telepathy.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

philodough: Flappyhead: What's really worrisome is that there are people seeing this and thinking "That's a good idea."

Yeah, for example, giving ideas to idiots like these guys.
[Fark user image 425x267][Fark user image 425x268]

We the people, we the patriots, we the idiots, demanding freedom from COVID-19 safeguards.

Aren't they just a brilliant patriotic lot.


Snort a little black pepper and roll up sneezing pushing a walker coughing and tell them you just need to go wash your hands.  They'll part a path way for you.
 
darkmythology [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Well that's 500cc of crazy in a 20cc syringe.

Did he bother asking the patients if they even wanted to be "liberated?"


They're brainwashed into Stockholm syndrome because the covid is reacting to their withdrawal from the stuff in the chemtrails from being in quarantine so their Bill Gates 5G tracking chips are malfunctioning, which explains why some people get worse but only after they go to the hospital and are cut off from the 5G, it's their body trying to fight the tracking chip, so if they weren't insane because of the murder hornet larva burrowing out of the corona they would absolutely want to be liberated because SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED and the constitution says I'm allowed to steal a helicopter because my taxes paid for it. This was clearly outlined in HER EMAILS but the Bilderberg group and the reptile people kept it all secret because they don't want REAL AMERICANS to know about...about...hey anyone else smell toast?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This sounds like something the A-Team would have put together, assuming Hannibal had totally lost it.

Maybe this is the first adventure of the Z-Team.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

darkmythology: Skeleton Man: Well that's 500cc of crazy in a 20cc syringe.

Did he bother asking the patients if they even wanted to be "liberated?"

They're brainwashed into Stockholm syndrome because the covid is reacting to their withdrawal from the stuff in the chemtrails from being in quarantine so their Bill Gates 5G tracking chips are malfunctioning, which explains why some people get worse but only after they go to the hospital and are cut off from the 5G, it's their body trying to fight the tracking chip, so if they weren't insane because of the murder hornet larva burrowing out of the corona they would absolutely want to be liberated because SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED and the constitution says I'm allowed to steal a helicopter because my taxes paid for it. This was clearly outlined in HER EMAILS but the Bilderberg group and the reptile people kept it all secret because they don't want REAL AMERICANS to know about...about...hey anyone else smell toast?


That makes sense.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BlueBox: philodough: Flappyhead: What's really worrisome is that there are people seeing this and thinking "That's a good idea."

Yeah, for example, giving ideas to idiots like these guys.
[Fark user image 425x267][Fark user image 425x268]

We the people, we the patriots, we the idiots, demanding freedom from COVID-19 safeguards.

Aren't they just a brilliant patriotic lot.

Snort a little black pepper and roll up sneezing pushing a walker coughing and tell them you just need to go wash your hands.  They'll part a path way for you.


Not my proudest moment as a stupid tramp kid, but I did that on a dare once. My nose was a busted fire hydrant of snot for a few hours. Good times. I think they'd throw you in the plague pit if you did that nowadays.
 
powhound
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: When I turn 70, I too might decide to do things like gain entry to a government installation by punching the keypad, and that I too will want to die by spraying bullets out the side of a crashing helicopter during a pandemic while a dam has ruptured and the water is tumbling toward the DOW Chemical plant and murder hornets are disracting the authorities and the Pentagon says there are UFOs but a 6 pint earthquake in Arizona has paused the President's attempts to liberate the states from their governors.

I mean if there is a better time to do it, I'm all ears, but I think 70 is when I will be most inclined.


You forgot about the bunny virus.

:(
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmmm, I wonder who he was going to vote for?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you threaten to shoot people and are subsequently shot dead by the authorities then you have successfully avoided covid-19.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: What's really worrisome is that there are people seeing this and thinking "That's a good idea."


The hospital I work at is right in the middle of good old Trump country. We have concerns about that kind of stuff all the time here.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Toxophil: BlueBox: philodough: Flappyhead: What's really worrisome is that there are people seeing this and thinking "That's a good idea."

Yeah, for example, giving ideas to idiots like these guys.
[Fark user image 425x267][Fark user image 425x268]

We the people, we the patriots, we the idiots, demanding freedom from COVID-19 safeguards.

Aren't they just a brilliant patriotic lot.

Snort a little black pepper and roll up sneezing pushing a walker coughing and tell them you just need to go wash your hands.  They'll part a path way for you.

Not my proudest moment as a stupid tramp kid, but I did that on a dare once. My nose was a busted fire hydrant of snot for a few hours. Good times. I think they'd throw you in the plague pit if you did that nowadays.


One of the joys of cooking at high altitude is that new spice containers that were packaged at lower altitude are pressurized, so if you're not careful when removing the little glued on paper seal you can get a face full of onion powder, or cumin, or cayenne pepper.  Good times.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

r1niceboy: Hmmm, I wonder who he was going to vote for?


My money is on Korben Dallas.
 
