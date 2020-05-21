 Skip to content
(Florida Today)   Cats have performed some amazing tasks in ubiquitous online videos. But one feline video opus will help save struggling movie theaters during the Covid-19 pandemic. Welcome to Caturday   (floridatoday.com) divider line
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welp, FB is acting up for some reason and won't let me post the Caturday thread. :/
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And now it's working, but it posted the Caturday thread twice.

Get your act together, FB!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Have bed will travel :D
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Stanley is sweetly dreaming of Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tziva [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
hi friends <3 hope everyone is doing well
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tziva: hi friends <3 hope everyone is doing well


Hi there, and same to you

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
icatcare.orgView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
cdn.kinsights.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I guess the engaged claws allow for a more permanent stretch while napping.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
img.moviepostershop.comView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Checking into Caturday.

</rant>

So, I went to Target yesterday.  I just don't understand the "logic" of some individuals.  Kid wearing mask, parent not wearing a mask.  Once they get home, if parent was exposed, guess what? Now kid will be exposed at home.  Same situation with the parents wearing masks and kid not wearing a mask out in public.  What was disturbing was how many I saw wearing scrubs without masks.  I would have thought if they were wearing scrubs that they were in health care and therefore taking proper and appropriate precautions.  I even saw one employee "wearing" a mask, beneath his mouth!    The rest of the employees that I saw were wearing masks properly over nose and mouth.

Proper precautions mean masks, washing hands as appropriate, and staying at home as much as possible.

I am also seriously annoyed at commercials about these "unprecedented times".  These times are TOTALLY precedented.  There are oldsters who either remember polio or knew those who did.  We might not remember it, other than something out of history books and historical records, but the Spanish Flu was only a century ago.  Before that?  I would be shocked if epidemics and regulations restricting public movement didn't go back before written history.

</end rant>
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Billy Liar: [img.moviepostershop.com image 580x888]


Forget about that one.  Think that was the inspiration behind The Cat Who... mystery book series?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Billy Liar: [img.moviepostershop.com image 580x888]


I own that movie. Grayson Hall (Dr Julia Hoffman on Dark Shadows) plays the kidnapped bank teller.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


When DC (Darn Cat) shows up at the apartment where the bank robbers are hiding out with their kidnap victim, Miss Miller (Grayson Hall), she takes off her wristwatch & scratches a message on the back & puts it on DC's neck.
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I left a nibble of lightly seasoned rolled omelette for Maggie.  She sniffed it and turned up her nose at it.  Perhaps in hopes of whipped cream from "Daddy".

Earlier today, I had a cabinet mrrp at me.  Yes, Maggie was in the cabinet mrrping.  (That combination of meow and purr.)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We just put a contract against a new house. I WILL GET A LIBRARY ALL OF MY OWN! AND SPACE FOR TEA! AND A GARAGE! *bounce bounce bounce*

We can't wait to see what Cat5 does when they realize they get DOUBLE the space to roam around, before glomming onto mommy. ;)

/sorry, really had to share
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When you want to read in bed but the cat wants warmth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
blackcatinwheatfield.jpg
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cats have performed some amazing tasks in ubiquitous online videos. But one feline video opus will help save struggling movie theaters during the Covid-19 pandemic. Welcome to Caturday

I loved it.  It was much better than Cats.  I'm going to see it again and again.

Mods, please delete first version.  Then please explain why Fark has been Farking up text and pic postings all Farking week?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Checking into Caturday.

</rant>

So, I went to Target yesterday.  I just don't understand the "logic" of some individuals.  Kid wearing mask, parent not wearing a mask.  Once they get home, if parent was exposed, guess what? Now kid will be exposed at home.  Same situation with the parents wearing masks and kid not wearing a mask out in public.  What was disturbing was how many I saw wearing scrubs without masks.  I would have thought if they were wearing scrubs that they were in health care and therefore taking proper and appropriate precautions.  I even saw one employee "wearing" a mask, beneath his mouth!    The rest of the employees that I saw were wearing masks properly over nose and mouth.

Proper precautions mean masks, washing hands as appropriate, and staying at home as much as possible.

I am also seriously annoyed at commercials about these "unprecedented times".  These times are TOTALLY precedented.  There are oldsters who either remember polio or knew those who did.  We might not remember it, other than something out of history books and historical records, but the Spanish Flu was only a century ago.  Before that?  I would be shocked if epidemics and regulations restricting public movement didn't go back before written history.

</end rant>


Relax and take a deep breath.  Things will get better.

Next year when the Second Wave hits and a good three or four million Americans drop dead (the stupidest millions with any luck), life and labor can be in our favor.

:-{)

Oh and, welcome to Caturday!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Howdy everybody!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman: Tziva: hi friends <3 hope everyone is doing well

Hi there, and same to you

[media.tenor.com image 220x350] [View Full Size image _x_]

What she said!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Billy Liar: [img.moviepostershop.com image 580x888]


oh yeah!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good to see the Caturday Fambly together again!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My first cat is my lucid dreaming signal.  He appears all the time, and usually I greet him as I would have on any waking day.  Sometimes in the dreams I'll tell myself to appreciate him before he's gone (he left this world over ten years ago).  I can smell the dandruff in his fur, hear the quiver in his meow as he brushes against me, no matter how ridiculous or calm the dreamscape.

Sometimes it triggers a lucid dream, mostly it makes me wake up when my dreaming mind remembers when he's gone.

But it's nice to see him when I can.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Timid Goddess: Checking into Caturday.

</rant>

So, I went to Target yesterday.  I just don't understand the "logic" of some individuals.  Kid wearing mask, parent not wearing a mask.  Once they get home, if parent was exposed, guess what? Now kid will be exposed at home.  Same situation with the parents wearing masks and kid not wearing a mask out in public.  What was disturbing was how many I saw wearing scrubs without masks.  I would have thought if they were wearing scrubs that they were in health care and therefore taking proper and appropriate precautions.  I even saw one employee "wearing" a mask, beneath his mouth!    The rest of the employees that I saw were wearing masks properly over nose and mouth.

Proper precautions mean masks, washing hands as appropriate, and staying at home as much as possible.

I am also seriously annoyed at commercials about these "unprecedented times".  These times are TOTALLY precedented.  There are oldsters who either remember polio or knew those who did.  We might not remember it, other than something out of history books and historical records, but the Spanish Flu was only a century ago.  Before that?  I would be shocked if epidemics and regulations restricting public movement didn't go back before written history.

</end rant>

Relax and take a deep breath.  Things will get better.

Next year when the Second Wave hits and a good three or four million Americans drop dead (the stupidest millions with any luck), life and labor can be in our favor.

:-{)

Oh and, welcome to Caturday!


It was a calm rant, so there is that.

Fark user imageView Full Size

A pic of Max on my spouse's desk in apology of incoming vent.

</incoming vent>

As far as the second wave is concerned, states are "opening" or relaxing regulations already, which means that the second wave has already started before the first one is over.

I think it is the needless suffering and deaths that bothers me most.  Just because individual x is too stupid to survive, that doesn't mean that x should risk lives around oneself or the suffering family members and friends will experience if x dies.  Assuming that x's friends and family don't consider x a waste of space.

And it isn't just deaths from this.  Plenty of individuals are experiencing lasting pulmonary, cardiac and neurological effects from this.  I see headlines like "x children are suffering from mystery illness y in these states" and wonder if this is yet another lasting effect from covid-19.

I was raised by an RT, (respiratory therapist).  I take preventing preventable disease seriously.  It drives me up the wall to see when others don't, but I try not to let it get to me.

I suspect that one of three things will happen, civil war between rational adults and the Republican party over them declaring Martial Law to prevent losing power in November, a rational government elected in November and getting appropriate measures in place to deal with this as soon as politically possible or stupidity continuing and the rest of the world quarantining the US until the virus dies down or WHO can get us all vaccinated.  And if getting people to wear masks is hard, there are people out there who would rather risk children suffering preventable diseases from polio to measles to chickenpox rather than vaccinate.

Do what I can to prevent getting or spreading.  Try not to worry about others.  Wait and see.  It's about all I can do.  Fatalistic, if I get it, I get it, hopefully I'll wind up at home and not in the morgue.  Optimistic, because I'm doing what I can to prevent getting it.

</end vent>
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Billy Liar: [img.moviepostershop.com image 580x888]

I own that movie. Grayson Hall (Dr Julia Hoffman on Dark Shadows) plays the kidnapped bank teller.

[i.pinimg.com image 640x471]

When DC (Darn Cat) shows up at the apartment where the bank robbers are hiding out with their kidnap victim, Miss Miller (Grayson Hall), she takes off her wristwatch & scratches a message on the back & puts it on DC's neck.


It's a subsection of my collection, along with The Cat from Outer Space, and The Three Lives of Thomasina.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Welp, FB is acting up for some reason and won't let me post the Caturday thread. :/


I posted a link for you.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]

Good to see the Caturday Fambly together again!


great to see you DLC (insert witty comment here)!
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Bathia_Mapes: Welp, FB is acting up for some reason and won't let me post the Caturday thread. :/

I posted a link for you.


Thank you, I found the link.  : - )
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Checking into Caturday.

</rant>

So, I went to Target yesterday.  I just don't understand the "logic" of some individuals.  Kid wearing mask, parent not wearing a mask.  Once they get home, if parent was exposed, guess what? Now kid will be exposed at home.  Same situation with the parents wearing masks and kid not wearing a mask out in public.  What was disturbing was how many I saw wearing scrubs without masks.  I would have thought if they were wearing scrubs that they were in health care and therefore taking proper and appropriate precautions.  I even saw one employee "wearing" a mask, beneath his mouth!    The rest of the employees that I saw were wearing masks properly over nose and mouth.

Proper precautions mean masks, washing hands as appropriate, and staying at home as much as possible.

I am also seriously annoyed at commercials about these "unprecedented times".  These times are TOTALLY precedented.  There are oldsters who either remember polio or knew those who did.  We might not remember it, other than something out of history books and historical records, but the Spanish Flu was only a century ago.  Before that?  I would be shocked if epidemics and regulations restricting public movement didn't go back before written history.

</end rant>


I love the people complaining on Facebook about quarantines are stupid.
I mean, could have been worse, we could have been Eyam but at least they did it for the greater good of their country neighbors

Eyam Village Plague Quarantine
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Bathia_Mapes: Welp, FB is acting up for some reason and won't let me post the Caturday thread. :/

I posted a link for you.


And I deleted it just now. That's what I get for not reading the thread!
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Timid Goddess: Checking into Caturday.

</rant>

So, I went to Target yesterday.  I just don't understand the "logic" of some individuals.  Kid wearing mask, parent not wearing a mask.  Once they get home, if parent was exposed, guess what? Now kid will be exposed at home.  Same situation with the parents wearing masks and kid not wearing a mask out in public.  What was disturbing was how many I saw wearing scrubs without masks.  I would have thought if they were wearing scrubs that they were in health care and therefore taking proper and appropriate precautions.  I even saw one employee "wearing" a mask, beneath his mouth!    The rest of the employees that I saw were wearing masks properly over nose and mouth.

Proper precautions mean masks, washing hands as appropriate, and staying at home as much as possible.

I am also seriously annoyed at commercials about these "unprecedented times".  These times are TOTALLY precedented.  There are oldsters who either remember polio or knew those who did.  We might not remember it, other than something out of history books and historical records, but the Spanish Flu was only a century ago.  Before that?  I would be shocked if epidemics and regulations restricting public movement didn't go back before written history.

</end rant>

I love the people complaining on Facebook about quarantines are stupid.
I mean, could have been worse, we could have been Eyam but at least they did it for the greater good of their country neighbors

Eyam Village Plague Quarantine


I keep thinking of a different UK village during that time.  They had the delta cox(something) inhibitor mutation.  Most survived.  Which, oddly enough, also confers virtual immunity to HIV today.  But yeah, Black Death villages just closing their borders to stop spread out of the village.  Yet people complain about masks to reduce spread to almost zero.
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
