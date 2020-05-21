 Skip to content
(Men's Health)   Ow my balls   (menshealth.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a kid, 4 or 5, my  buddy gave my tricycle a push down one of those dugout concrete truck unloading ramps. Quite the sudden stop at the bottom.

/ow my balls
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

And one for your friend...
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
11 years old, hinge pin for the brake pedal of my soap box derby car snapped. Hit a hay bale at 30mph, stopped inside of 10 feet. Steering column right between my legs.

Black and blue for two months.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

beezeltown: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x781]
And one for your friend...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From 2011, funny enough that it's in my profile.

"It seemed like a good idea at the time." What's your dumbest injury? Link (pops)
thismomentinblackhistory
Right before I hit puberty I was really sensitive about the size of my penis. This was before the Internet so I really thought if I could just stretch it out it would be bigger. Half of gym class in those days was stretching so my logic was that by stretching my penis the skin would be more "flexible" and therefore bigger. I set about accomplishing my goal in a number of ways. Naturally, nothing worked, because it is almost impossible to enlarge your penis. My medical knowledge was limited to baby teeth and band-aids. Using my boy scout skills, I tied a wonderful angler's loop around my scrotum and a more simple knot on the door handle. I got as far back as possible and slammed the door: nothing happened, of course, because I simply moved with the door. So then I took the same knot and made sure it was as tight as possible around the door handle. It took a few tries, but eventually I fell directly backwards onto some pillows (like a trust fall). I missed the pillows, cracked open my head, and my penis required surgery.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've taken more ball shots in the few years since I had kids then I have in my whole life previously.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My dogs like to jump on me and usually land right on my balls. I'm pretty sure they know what they're doing.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When i was in Elementary School we had a kid get a nasty injury to his balls.
He was climbing the soccer posts in the yard, fell from the crossbeam and his way down the hooks for the net caught his nut sack and literally ripped one of them out (supposedly, I wasn't a witness) but for years after that anytime he was kicked in the balls or hit there he'd go. FACK!! MY BALL AND NUT.
So it either was a true story or this guy really committed to the lie and kept it up at least for all of college.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This one time at band camp....
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ow my boobs
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chookbillion: ow my boobs


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
INSTANT KARMA bear gets hit in the nuts for messing with my water tank
Youtube 8kjY9sKdHlY
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.gifer.com image 500x385]


Ahhh, I shall never forget the delightfully springy "beyoink" sound that accompanied Hans Moleman (and likewise George C Scott and Jay Sherman) getting hit in the groin with a football. I can hear it my head like the ocean in a conch shell.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was a child I didn't like to wear underwear.  After peeing I zipped up my tough jeans too quickly and caught my ball sack in the zipper.  My parents took me to the doctor and he took a pair of pliers on the zipper and yoinked it down and freed my balls.  Ever since to this day I only wear button up jeans.
 
proco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Didn't happen to me.

I was in the track team in HS. At practice one day one of our pole vaulters has what looked like a good vault. Until he didn't get his trail leg over and ended up crotching himself  square on the bar on his way down.

Never knew how bad the damage was - just that he left practice early and wore nothing but sweatpants to school for about 2 weeks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the pants gator got ya'
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was five years old, a little boy tried to kiss me, so I kicked him in the nuts - hard. It was explained to me why that was a very bad thing to do to a little boy. Many years later, he was the high school big man on campus who all the girls were crazy about. I don't think he ever forgave me - he used to give me the stink eye in the halls. Sorry, Mario. Hope the twins are ok.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's fighting love.
 
buntz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Once doing sled pushes at the gym, not thinking and I pushed THIS way, instead of the OTHER way.
Didn't do any lasting damage (that I know of), but it hurt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I posted the wrong pic:

(I pushed the direction of the arrows....ow!)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Teenage friend of a friend was doing some roofing work. He slid down a few feet on his ass. The guy he was working with saw a trail of "ramen noodles" trail out behind him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lame stories, MH.
As shown upthread and many other threads, Fark has more...gut-wrenching...stories.

I'm fairly sure one of them had the term "degloved".
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do not put icy/hot on your junk (even if it's a triple dog date), and remember to wash your hands between handling hot peppers and taking a wizz.

Follow those rules and your junk should be fine.

/If you want to take risks where your junk has the possibility of being crushed/mangled, that's on you.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I was a kid there was a little dirt track that someone had built with hills you could jump your bikes over.  One of the hills had a ditch on the other side to jump over. I went to do the jump but didnt have enough speed so my bike went front wheel first into the ditch.  I went nuts first into the T part of the handlebars.  I had to limp home pushing my bike.  My farking friends thought it was hilarious.
 
cefm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My cat frowns on your lack of ball-crushing imagination. His paws of doom and 20-pound heft dance on the testes like Fred Estaire and Ginger Rogers.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's a story for all you Farkers....

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sut​u​re-self/

Enjoy!
 
