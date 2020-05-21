 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   In rare GOOD Covid news, the CDC has a very effective treatment for the version killing kids (MIS-C). Of a test group of 33, the mortality rate was 0 percent, and 82 percent had been discharged from the hospital   (yahoo.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One can always appreciate good news during this pandemic.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PMIS.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great news, but no control group for the study?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... but it isn't killing kids.

It is maiming them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are treating the inflammation, not the infection.
Still good news.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the control group?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And the control group?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They are treating the inflammation, not the infection.
Still good news.


Yep - I'm all for some genuinely good news in this months-long mess, and this fits the bill.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
another missy that was bad...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But the ET-C version killing grandma is still unchecked.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And the control group?


The kids who died before the treatment was used
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But what if you dislike children?
 
camarugala
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I dislike children. What can Trump so for me?!
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Still no cure for trump.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

camarugala: I dislike children. What can Trump so for me?!


Discord.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So if I get exposed to COVID-19 from some knuckledragging antivax protester while waiting in line to be vaccinated which will kick in first, the vaccine or the 'rona?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: That's great news, but no control group for the study?


Oh ya, let's give 30 other kids with Covid a sugar pill.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: camarugala: I dislike children. What can Trump so for me?!

Discord.


Maybe find a Pizza Hut with a basement?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So which evangelist preacher can we credit for this ? There was a laying on of hands and much gibbering was there not?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So it says it's giving the kids plasma rich in a variety of antibodies to basically let the body think it's got the immune response handled and doesn't have to go overboard with the response.

With adults with advanced COVID, they can also get the out of control immune response with the cytokine storm. Without knowing anything, I wonder if there's any benefit in doing the same thing? Introduce the plasma with various antibodies to lessen the overboard immune response.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I need all the good news I can get.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So if I get exposed to COVID-19 from some knuckledragging antivax protester while waiting in line to be vaccinated which will kick in first, the vaccine or the 'rona?


Yes
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
MIS-C is not a version of Covid-19, it's something that seems to be caused by it. I really hope it does not follow the kids all their lives or even "only" while they're kids. If so I hope the treatment is cheap in places with capitalist healthcare.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whar orange man bad in story?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bhcompy: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And the control group?

The kids who died before the treatment was used


The problem with that is care evolves all the time. We've been burned by this too many times.

I hope this treatment helps, but we don't know without proper random selected double-blind controlled trials.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Whar orange man bad in story?


In a woodchipper if there's any justice in this world.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Whar orange man bad in story?

In a woodchipper if there's any justice in this world.


So just to be clear, just in case anyone is reading this, you want to kill a sitting president.
 
