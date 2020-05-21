 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Missouri grocery reopens salad bar and shoppers are head over heels   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Alcoholic beverage, store salad bar, Manchester branch of Dierbergs Markets, quarantine thing, Missouri supermarket, traditional salad bar, Rick Rodemacher  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's farking awesome.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess I could turn left and go through Kansas...


Maybe I'll row deeper into Missouri
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm in Missouri also. I was just at the grocery store today. The old salad buffet is now packaged food that they made in the store. Salads, chicken wings, soups Etc. Personally, I thought that was a pretty good idea.

My haircut place opened also. I am in desperate need of a haircut, but I just can't bring myself to do it. I'm thinking I'm just going to put the old number 4 on my clippers and shave it one more time.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Apocalypse Wendy's:  Where the word "sneezeguard" takes on a whole new meaning.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm in Missouri also. I was just at the grocery store today. The old salad buffet is now packaged food that they made in the store. Salads, chicken wings, soups Etc. Personally, I thought that was a pretty good idea.

My haircut place opened also. I am in desperate need of a haircut, but I just can't bring myself to do it. I'm thinking I'm just going to put the old number 4 on my clippers and shave it one more time.


I've been watching hair cutting videos.  The key to clippers is "up and out", not "up and over".  You can always take more swipes to cut it closer but you can't go the other way.

Salons are allowed to open at 5pm tomorrow around here.  Skeptical jtown is skeptical.  The place I usually go is in a bizarrely situated strip mall that's hard to even find, let alone get in even if you have a general idea where it is.  I'm hoping that the difficult access will discourage crowds and maybe I can be one of the first in a seat and feel somewhat safe.  If I can't be one of the first in a seat on day 1, no way.  But I don't even know if they'll be open.

So I've been watching hair cutting videos.
 
