(Uproxx)   So you're telling me that Beer Influencers are a thing. Man, I need a drink   (uproxx.com)
18
    More: Dumbass, Beer, beer influencer, Brewing, Instagram feed, beer writers, beer sommeliers, Watson's Instagram feed, beer-tenders  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 6:45 PM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't give a fark about beer influencers but those pics are really making me miss my local pub and draught house.  Sit down and relax....say hi to the nice waiter or waitress....take my time browsing the beer wall...get a nice cool pint/snifter/pilsner of something.  Damn.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a small but dedicated audience, I think the hardest part sometimes is getting through all the beer and I assure you that's not a humble-brag.  For instance I might review 5-6 beers in a session, sometimes they're only offered in tall boys so you really have to pace yourself for success.  I wouldn't consider this a new career or anything crazy and its not all roses and a good buzz, especially when you get one of those assholes who messaging you with hateful things like "You should stick to your real job." or "Its monday morning for christ sakes."

Despite the mixed responses I'd still say Its really taken our daily virtual team meetings to a new level.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Farking Wheaton Woot Stout would like a word
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Instagram is a plague.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll stick with my cheap, barely palatable pisswater, thankyouverymuch.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Beer has influenced me to quite a few things.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And here I thought that *I* sucked at DIY COVID-19 home haircuts.

/some next level grand poobah farkup shiat right there
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In mother Russia, beer influences you
 
Bootysama
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Isn't a beer influencer often times just someone that reviews beers? Aka a beer reviewer? How is it any different than someone that reviews beers in those weird beer magazines? Or a movie critic that reviews movies on youtube? I hate social media as much as anyone but this isn't something to really be surprised about. Sure there are going to be morons in bikinis that do it but there are also plenty of actual beer experts doing this.

/doesn't like beer
 
Cerebral Knievel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
yes, they exist....

they can be very annoying

next question?
 
mdarius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good looking thin people with dirty hair know a lot about beer and somehow don't get beer guts.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got a 24 pack of Kona Hawaiian Beer; Good stuff!!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootysama: Isn't a beer influencer often times just someone that reviews beers? Aka a beer reviewer? How is it any different than someone that reviews beers in those weird beer magazines? Or a movie critic that reviews movies on youtube? I hate social media as much as anyone but this isn't something to really be surprised about. Sure there are going to be morons in bikinis that do it but there are also plenty of actual beer experts doing this.

/doesn't like beer


An 'influencer' is someone who acts as if they're just a normal person, maybe a little prettier, a little more fun or a little cooler than the people you know in real life (but it hasn't gone to their head, they're humble enough to really enjoy interacting with all you followers), who just happens to like talking about products they enjoy (and that you can too!) in positive ways because it's so cool and fun! and not because of the checks they're getting from the product manufacturers.

Reviewers and critics receive no money from product promoters to maintain an unbiased perspective.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Beer Salespeople/Promoters you mean.
 
lefty248
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Influencer phht. Put down your phone, find your local microbrewery go and have a few pints.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like a place like Fark where we can share our own recommendations and talk back and forth instead of listening to some 'influencer'.

You know I ain't lyin' because right now I'm drinking Liquid Truth Serum by Dogfish Head brewery.

Those look like some happy hops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/apparently I'm in Australia
//one of the locals calls their bartenders "beer evangelists"
 
roc6783
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I've got a small but dedicated audience, I think the hardest part sometimes is getting through all the beer and I assure you that's not a humble-brag.  For instance I might review 5-6 beers in a session, sometimes they're only offered in tall boys so you really have to pace yourself for success.  I wouldn't consider this a new career or anything crazy and its not all roses and a good buzz, especially when you get one of those assholes who messaging you with hateful things like "You should stick to your real job." or "Its monday morning for christ sakes."

Despite the mixed responses I'd still say Its really taken our daily virtual team meetings to a new level.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

