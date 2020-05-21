 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Build tunnels to riverfront by removing railroad tracks along riverfront near a dam, excavate, install culverts, refill the area, then put the railroad tracks back in place. Fark: In 36-hours. Construction workers & crew: No problem   (mlive.com)
    More: Cool, Loader, Water, Bulldozer, Rail transport, Huron River, Tunnel, Time-lapse, Heavy equipment  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to go check that out
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how are they at fixing dams?
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It reminds me a very tiny bit of when they replaced one of the bridges in Chicago, a bridge over which the elevated tracks ran. They basically built a bridge next to the existing bridge and then over one weekend removed the old bridge, slid the new bridge into place. I tried to get downtown to see that, but was not able to.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAKE!

00:38, right before the CAT leaves the pit, look at the pixels!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've chosen Yakkity Sax for the music overlay.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: FAKE!

00:38, right before the CAT leaves the pit, look at the pixels!


I noticed that too. Probably swamp gas.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many 100's of hours of planning that took to make it go off without a hitch.
 
SharkaPult
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe MI shouldn't brag about how quickly they can get dam work done. At least right now... Bad timing and all.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought I was reading about that failed dam at first when reading the headline
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SharkaPult: Maybe MI shouldn't brag about how quickly they can get dam work done. At least right now... Bad timing and all.


Actually the flooding in mid-Michigan is one of the reasons why I submitted this. To show that work on or near a dam can be done and done right.

Also this took place in Ann Arbor, which is in southeast Michigan, not mid-Michigan. And I'm rather fond of Ann Arbor.
 
Foundling [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I read the beginning of the headline and expected that the tracks were holding the dam in place and somebody was going to become unhappy and surprised at about the half-way point.
//Happy Surprise!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Psht, I can do that in Cities:Skylines in under 36 hours.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Thought I was reading about that failed dam at first when reading the headline


I wouldn't have put a Cool tag on something like that.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
news because it happened in the states, where you see  construction areas that have been there for 10 years or more that are a smaller scope
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

theresnothinglft: news because it happened in the states, where you see  construction areas that have been there for 10 years or more that are a smaller scope


There was no doubt months of prep work leading up to this.  And the only reason this part was done so quickly is likely because the state of Michigan owns this stretch of railroad (important for coordination) AND it is used by multiple Amtrak trains daily (this is just west of the Ann Arbor Amtrak station) plus occasional freight so they wanted to minimize disruption to the rail operations.
 
bsmz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Construction is usually very slow in the US. This was impressive.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: I wonder how many 100's of hours of planning that took to make it go off without a hitch.


????  You see all the trucks and trailers there? There are hitches all over the place, you think they drive excavators and cranes down the road from job to job? What a moran
 
stu1-1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: FAKE!

00:38, right before the CAT leaves the pit, look at the pixels!



Lens flares.
Apparently J. J. Abrams directed this.
 
